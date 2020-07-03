Is Joe Simpson Gay? The Truth About The Rumors

The rumors have been swirling for years.

Jessica Simpson started off having a groundbreaking year. In February, the singer and actress released her new memoir, Open Book, which has been dropping some serious bombshells about Simpson's life.

And one person who has definitely not been exempt from the book's many bombshells is the actress's father, Joe Simpson. Simpson is not only her father, but was also the manager for both Jessica and her sister, Ashlee, for many years.

And for years now, rumors have continued to swirl about Joe Simpson's sexual orientation.

Is Joe Simpson gay?

Many think the talent manager turned photographer is gay, even though Simpson himself has reportedly shot down all the rumors — and, of course, it doesn't matter if he is or he's not — but why wouldn't he come out of the closet if he is gay?

It's his personal choice, but we are just curious. Let's look at the evidence.

He was married to a woman for many years.

Of course, Joe and Tina Simpson are the parents of Jessica and Ashlee. Joe and Tina were married for 34 years. The two tied the knot in 1978, when Joe was 20 and Tina was 18.

But they allegedly filed for divorce because of his sexuality.

In 2012, Joe filed for divorce from Tina after being married for over 30 years. The reason? Joe allegedly came out as gay.

However, the family released a statement following rumors that this was the truth, saying, "It is an amicable split and there is no third party involved. Any other related allegations are completely false. The family appreciates your respect for their privacy at this time.”

Simpson was rumored to be having an affair with a young male model.

At the time of his divorce, it was rumored that Simpson was having an affair with a 21-year-old aspiring male model named Bryce Chandler Hill. The two had allegedly been having an affair for more than a year.

They were introduced by a mutual friend who is close to Jessica and Ashlee.

Did he come out to his family?

Keep the source in mind, but the National Enquirer reported in 2012 that Joe came out to his family in the midst of his divorce. Also, Bryce Chandler Hill reportedly had been bragging about having an affair with Simpson to friends in West Hollywood, California.

Joe Simpson shot down the rumors.

According to Joe's reps, his divorce from Tina was amicable. Joe also shot down the rumors himself on Twitter, saying that they were ridiculous and untrue.

More mis-information in the news. The guy in the pics is my modeling Client. He was in Miami taking agency meetings. That's it!! — Joe Simpson (@papajoesimpson) February 19, 2014

Simpson was diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

In September 2016, Simpson revealed that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer and went through a fight for his life. Luckily, he beat the disease and is on the mend, but the entire episode was tough on the whole family.

In 2018, Ashlee's husband Evan Ross commented, "It was a really scary experience for Ashlee, for their whole family. So for me I was just trying to make sure I was there and paying attention to how everyone was feeling."

Is Joe Simpson gay? Rumors about Simpson's sexuality continue to persist.

In 2016, Simpson was spotted out and about frequently with 20-something model, Jonathan Keith. The tabloids were quick to declare that Simpson and Keith were dating, but, once again, he shot down the rumors, saying that Jonathan was merely a client of his.

Jessica Simpson recently opened up about her father's very rocky relationship with her ex, Nick Lachey.

In her new memoir, Simpson detailed how the relationship with her ex-husband, Nick Lachey, often came between her and her father.

In the book, she revealed, "Nick was the one thing my dad and I fought over. He never said no to the label, as much as he groused about how they were marketing me. But my relationship with Nick, that he could control.

He was convinced that Nick didn't understand commitment, which I didn't think was fair. 'Marriage is about hanging in there,' he said. I know he accused Nick of making me dependent on him for everything, which is the pot calling up the kettle to have a long talk about being black."

Simpson goes on to detail her father's behavior during her engagement to Lachey, adding, "There's just no nice way to put it. He continually told me I was making a mistake and told Nick to his face that I was too young to get married.

At the rehearsal dinner the night before, my father acted as if the next day was his execution. He moped and kept shaking his head, right in front of Nick's family. 'Are you sure you want to do this?' he asked. I didn't answer, and he continued. 'I'm right here. We can—' 'Dad, please.' 'You don't have to.'"

After she divorced Lachey, Simpson told his daughter, "I wish I had the courage that you have to do that with your mom."

It appears that the feeling of dislike may have been mutual when, in 2013, during an interview with Andy Cohen, Lachey revealed that the best part of not having Simpson as a father-in-law anymore was, “I don’t have to play grab-ass under the table on Easter Sunday!”

The strange comment, of course, had raised eyebrows, especially Jessica's, who recently opened up about the comment.

She said to Andy Cohen, "That was low and that's, like, not for him to talk about by any means because he's not connected with us at all anymore. He was just bitter, you know? He was just trying to take a dig."

The divorce strained Simpson's relationship with her father.

Another thing Simpson opened up about is her parents' divorce and how it affected her relationship with her father.

She said, "In August, my mother discovered that my father had betrayed their marriage, just as she and I thought things were turning around for them. She had just told me what a nice time they had together on their anniversary, and she thought maybe they had turned a corner. I thought so, too.

When she confronted him, my dad began calling me, and I would not pick up. For a long time, I harbored a lot of resentment about the way he told me the family I knew was over."

Simpson discussed the disappointment in her father's reaction when she told her parents about the sexual abuse she had experienced as a child at the hands of a family friend's daughter.

She wrote, “I wanted to tell my parents. I was the victim but somehow I felt in the wrong." After her mother yelled at her father and said she, "told you something was happening," Simpson revealed that, "Dad kept his eye on the road and said nothing. We never stayed at my parents’ friend’s house again, but we also didn’t talk about what I had said.”

About the divorce, she also revealed, "Honestly, since the divorce, I'd choose my mother, period.”

Simpson has said that her father is the person she's 'most scared' to share her book with.

The singer opened up about her father reading her book, commenting, "I was most scared to show my father [this book]. Just as I was scared to play him music on that Halloween that changed my life. He wrote me yesterday. 'I wish I could have held you more in so many of those dark hours,' he said. 'Please forgive me for being a better manager than a father.'

I told him he was the best father I could ever have had. 'I wouldn't change any moment.' It's true. I wouldn't change a single thing about my story, because I finally love who I am, and I can forgive who I was."

Simpson fired her father as her manager in 2012.

Simpson revealed how her father's influence was starting to negatively affect her career, and how she ultimately came to the decision to fire him as her manager in 2012.

She wrote, "He thought I was following my mother's wishes, but he had made some bad deals for me. Just stupid stuff that people promised to him and he believed. Bridges were burned, and I didn't know how many until I tried to cross them. It took about five times to really fire him before the message stuck.

The first time I chickened out and did it in an email. I finally just said it to his face. Too often I was circling back to people, only to find that Dad had made some move without telling me. People agreed to bad terms, thinking that was what I had demanded when, really, I had no idea.

It left a lot of hurt feelings I didn't know existed, and I knew I had to make the move to go forward with ownership of my own career."

Simpson recently sent her father a sweet message for Father's Day.

Although Simpson's relationship with her father has been rocky over the years, she still seems to be grateful to have him in her life. This Father's Day, she took to Instagram to voice her appreciation for Joe.

In the post's caption, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Dad @joesimpsonphoto! You are the ultimate gift a daughter could ever have. When you believe, I believe. When you speak, I listen and learn. When you dream, I catch the stars with you. When you teach, I gain wisdom. When you cry, I weep. When you love, I love with you. Thanking you for sacrificing everything for my purpose.”

She went on to write, “Your brilliant mind and faithful heart give you all the power you will ever need in this life. Courageous and steadfast... mind, body, and soul. I celebrate and love you today and everyday always.”

