Donald Glover' Reveals Girlfriend Michelle White Gave Birth To Their Third Child During Quarantine

Another day, another quarantine baby! It seems like celebs everywhere are giving birth left and right, and during a discussion with Michaela Cole, Donald Glover revealed that he and his partner Michelle welcomed their third child earlier this year. "You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus," he said. "Yeah, it was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment." While we're familiar with Glover's work over the years, we're curious to know more about his private relationship with longtime girlfriend, Michelle White.

Who is Donald Glover's girlfriend, Michelle White?

Michelle White and Donald Glover have been together for quite some time. While the two keep their relationship private, there are a few times Donald Glover has spoken about Michelle and gave fans some insight about their relationship.

He's thanked her during his acceptance speeches.

At the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Glover won Best Actor for his portrayal of Earnest “Earn Marks” on Atlanta, and he seized the opportunity to honor and thank Michelle and his first son Legend, born in 2016. “I really want to say thank you to my son and the mother of my son for making me believe in people again and things being possible, so thank you,” Glover said during his acceptance speech.

Months later, in September 2017, Glover again thanked his family while accepting the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, again for his performance in Atlanta. His wife and son were again mentioned during the speech, but Glover also alluded to an upcoming addition to the family.

“I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even with how crazy I get,” said Glover. “I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son.”

How many kids do Donald Glover and Michelle White have?

Not much is known about Glover’s girlfriend Michelle, but they have been spotted during family outings on some occasions. Glover, Michelle, and their two sons were seen out walking in New York City in May, four months after the birth of their second child. They now are the proud parents of three little boys.

Despite few details about Michelle and the kids, Glover has spoken out about how much his family means to him.

Family is important to both of them.

“I sleep four hours a night! I mean I don’t dream as much, I just miss dreaming!” he told Us Weekly in January, reflecting on the changes that having two children have brought to his life. However, despite these changes, Glover has commended his partner for being a supportive co-parent.

“I think my partner, she does all the hard stuff, to be honest,” Glover told People. “She’s just very supportive. I haven’t really had to change anything. But it’s given me definitely another perception on what life is. It gives me a lot of context.”

They've received some backlash for their relationship.

Though Glover’s love for his family seems clear, some critics have spoken out about whether they feel Glover’s relationship with Michelle and their biracial family lessens the impacts of his cultural works.

“It does matter that Donald Glover’s wife is a White woman because now that he’s being hailed as the ‘anti-Kanye’ and the ‘rapper we need in a post-Kanye world,’” Ezinne Ukoha wrote for Medium, adding, "The pressure is on for the Atlanta star and creator to rise to the occasion in an epic way.”

Throughout the article, Ukoha addresses how it “both doesn’t matter and kinda does when it comes to the partners of Black men who are immersed in cultural events,” examining other famous interracial couples and providing historical background.

But many have defended them, also.

In an article for Vibe.com, Shenequa Golding offered her take on the matter, writing that criticism of Glover’s family is unwarranted but may be necessary in the future.

“I especially take no issue with Glover’s longtime girlfriend and the mother of his children being a non-black woman because I have yet to hear Glover speak ill of black women,” Golding wrote. “If Donald Glover starts to talk negatively about women who look like me, that’s when we can shoot the fair one. Until then, I’m quite alright with this black man, who creates powerful art, loving a non-black woman.”

Meanwhile, Touré wrote for The Daily Beast about how criticism of Glover has hit close to home for him. “I take this one a little more personally because my wife is not black and I’ve had that weaponized against me more than once,” he wrote. “It’s usually brought up as a disqualifier, as if marrying someone from outside the community means your blackness is somehow suspect or compromised, and it inhibits you from being an artist exploring the community. Really? How is that?”