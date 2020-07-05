If He Has These 4 Personality Traits, He's Probably A Humble Narcissist

A little narcissism isn't always a bad thing.

When you think of the narcissists in your life you probably think of personality traits like “full of themselves,” “self-involved," or “self-obsessed.” We tend to think of the term “narcissist” purely in negative terms.

But, believe it or not, Organizational Psychology Dr. Bradley Owens has done extensive research into narcissism and he doesn’t think it’s always a bad thing — especially when the narcissists are also humble (a skill he says can be learned).

The “humble narcissist” seems like a fantasy since the characteristics of a narcissist seem, well, totally opposite. However, a study found that the “humble narcissists” leaders had the best performances from their staff.

The study was conducted testing what type of boss was better: someone who was humble or someone who was a narcissist. They found that the narcissists had staff that didn’t perform as well (they wasted more time on the computer or on breaks), but humble leaders had the opposite effect.

However, the leaders who found a balance between being narcissistic and being humble performed the best. As Adam Grant explained, “Humble narcissists bring the best of both worlds: they have bold visions, but they’re also willing to acknowledge their weaknesses and learn from their mistakes.”

Basically, being a narcissist gives you the confidence to be innovative and being humble keeps the “big-headedness” in check just enough to acknowledge your human limitations (which will also make you more relatable to your staff). According to Fast Company, Bradley Owens discussed how traditionally, leaders are expected to have qualities that often contradict each other, but that “combining humility with narcissism helps counterbalance these qualities without trying (and likely failing) to wipe any of them out.”

I got in touch with Dr. Owens to inquire whether his theory of “learning humility” was applicable to all relationships (not just working relationships, but romantic and social). He responded that "though we have been exploring [humility’s] effects in the workplace — on motivation, performance, and relational quality — we strongly believe that humility would also help to improve relationships in other contexts.”

So, while this study focused on narcissists learning humility at work, it’s applicable to all walks of life.

Check out the 4 hidden (and a bit subtle) personality traits of the humble narcissist:

1. He seeks to understand “humility.”

Even if he hasn’t fully mastered it yet, the “humble narcissist” is a self-proclaimed narcissist who is trying to understand humility. He will understand that this is how humans make connections to get ahead (both in their careers and relationships) and he will seek to better understand how humility can play a role in is life.

2. He seeks to master “humbleness.”

The humble narcissist will actively try to be more and more humble until he has successfully mastered it as a skill. He may even be so obsessed with mastering this newfound “skill” that he will continue to practice it until it is almost second nature to him. Generally, this will be obvious both at work and in social settings (including romantic relationships).

3. He’s confident but aware of his weaknesses.

While he has the confidence most people expect in a great leader (as he is probably the one to take leadership roles both at work and at home), he is also able to admit his shortcomings. He is likely to have learned that admitting shortcomings (as we all have them) makes you more relatable and tends to provide more positive results in the long-run.

4. He needs plenty of down time.

Dr. Owens says that these seemingly conflicting qualities tend to lead to stress since having to constantly keep his humility in check leads to some mental strain. This strain tends to mean that the “humble narcissist” will need plenty of down time to relax and decompress.

Narcissists who have mastered learning humility tend to experience an “emotional burnout.” I’m not even a narcissist (that much) and I get this. Dr. Owen recommends that humble narcissists should be realistic about the amount of time they will need to decompress at the end of the day to maintain the right levels of humility.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Bradley-Bernard is a writer who needs coffee more than she needs anyone’s approval. She enjoys putting bright colors in her curly brown hair, spending time outside on cool days and being with her partner in life, Eric, who she considers a continuing source of inspiration.