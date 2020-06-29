If He Does These 5 Shady Things, He's An Emotional Psychopath

Beware.

By Maria Hakki

According to the definition provided by Henry R. Hermann Ph.D., in Dominance and Aggression in Humans and Other Animals,

"Psychopathy is defined as a mental (antisocial) disorder in which an individual manifests amoral and antisocial behavior, shows a lack of ability to love or establish meaningful personal relationships, expresses extreme egocentricity, and demonstrates a failure to learn from experience and other behaviors associated with the condition."

In other words, a psychopath is someone who’s not capable of maintaining a normal, healthy, humane relationship due to a disorder. Emotional psychopaths, specifically, are these people who suffer from a form of psychopathy that involves mimicking emotions, which they just cannot feel.

Emotional psychopath’s behavior​

Being in a relationship with an emotional psychopath is an extremely unpleasant experience. They are very good manipulators, whose actions tend to impose emotional control over you.

However, emotional psychopaths’ behavior isn’t gross all the time. On the contrary, they can be very charming and empathic. One time they talk and act as if they’re spoiling for a fight, the next time they’re gently whispering to you, “Honey, I don’t want to fight with you about this. I know how difficult it is for you to stop being such an emotional person.”

See what they did there? Instead of concentrating on the issue, they made you feel as if it was all your fault. That’s a manipulation in its purest form. That’s why you should be aware of the tactics manipulators use. This way you could reveal that they’re actually one more easily and break free.

You can check these signs of a psychopath boyfriend which could reveal that you’re actually having a relationship with an emotional psychopath.

1. He wants to change your point of view

Emotional manipulators could try to change your perspective on life and influence you so that you start thinking and behaving in a way that suits their needs. This is one of the oldest manipulation techniques that exist. Don’t let anyone take control over you in this way

2. He asserts dominance

Psychopaths try to demonstrate their power and to dominate in the relationship. They put you down by trying to outstand you. Such people might discredit you in front of other people so that they can feel better about themselves.

3. He humiliates you in public

Your loved one should support and encourage you. If they are always putting you down in front of others, it means they don’t care how you feel. On the top of that, they might try humiliating you in front of your closest people in order to stand out and feel better about themselves.

4. He tries to isolate you

One of their meanest techniques of manipulation is when your partner is trying to isolate you from your friends and family. They might not let you see your close ones because they feel jealous or they don’t like them. They try to turn you against the people who you love the most. This way they could become your only friend and control you more easily.

5. He blames you

Emotional psychopaths always blame others for their own sins. They would never admit their own fault no matter what. Even if they cheat, they would say you’re guilty because you provoked them. All bad decisions they take are thought to be your fault. They could blame you for their negative feelings or say you involved them in a controversial situation which they’d actually created.

Sadly, a lot of people might hurt us if we become closer to them. But despite that, we shouldn’t fear to love and to build strong relationships with others. What we should know, however, is how to distinguish abusive behavior and how to set healthy emotional boundaries between us and our loved ones.

This article was originally published at I Heart Intelligence. Reprinted with permission from the author.