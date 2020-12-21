Barack Obama Reveals What Happened After Malia's Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Moved In With Their Family

We’ve watched the Obama girls grow up right before our eyes.

From former President Obama campaigning, to winning both elections, to leaving the White House in 2017, Sasha and Malia Obama have been in the spotlight for much of their lives.

But now that they are no longer First Children, they’ve been given the opportunity to lead fairly normal lives.

Such is the case with Malia Obama, specifically. Since graduating from high school, she has been attending Harvard University. But she’s also struck up a romance in the process!

During an interview on a recent episode of The Bill Simmons podcast, former President Barack Obama revealed that Maila's boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, quarantined with the family in the early days of the pandemic, and the family's grocery bill shot up about 30% as a result.

Who is Malia Obama's boyfriend, Rory Farquharson?

Here's everything you need to know about Rory Farurharson, including details about his and Malia's relationship.

He’s English.

And who doesn’t love an Englishman? It seems only natural that the former first daughter be treated like a princess.

He’s a rugby player.

Farquharson attended the Rugby School, a prestigious institution in England that charges $35,000 a year. Talk about spending a pretty penny! He was “head of school” from 2015 to 2016, and was also the founder of the school’s chemistry club.

Even better? Classmates recall that he was a good catch and was popular. Only the best for Malia!

His family is wealthy.

I mean, they must be, considering the tuition for Harvard is upwards of $60,000 a year! His father, Charles, is the chief executive of Insight Investment Management Limited, and his mother, Catherine, is an accountant. The family lives in a six-bedroom home that’s worth £1.6 million.

They met in school.

The two have been dating since fall of 2017, where they met at Harvard. Farquharson began studying in 2016, with Malia beginning her studies the year after, and it seems they really hit it off after meeting.

It must also please the Obamas that their daughter’s boyfriend wants to be a lawyer, seeing as how both parents attended prestigious law schools.

He seems to get along with her family.

Back in 2016, Barack Obama told a radio station that he's “relaxed” about his children dating.

And he owes it all to Michelle because she’s “such a great example of how she carries herself, her self-esteem, not depending on boys to validate how you look or not letting yourself be judged by anything other than your character and intelligence.”

A post shared by The Indian Movie Channel (@timc.official) on Jan 22, 2018 at 6:20am PST

Article continues below

Farquharson also started hanging out with Michelle and Sasha earlier on in his and Malia's relationship, which is always a good sign!

The family attended a Beyonce concert in Paris, where Rory, Malia, Sasha, and Michelle all stood and danced to the music.

Does Michelle approve? Only time will tell, but it appears that he doesn’t mind spending time with the former First Family.

He doesn’t have social media.

Since he’s dating such a public figure, he’s deleted all his social media accounts. That’s certainly the best way to keep your relationship private, right?

He has connections to the British royal family.

It turns out Farquharson is the second cousin of Andrew Farquharson, who worked alongside the queen as her courtier and then her Assistant Master of the Household at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II also made him a member of her own order of chivalry!

Barack Obama revealed that Farquharson quarantined with the family during the early days of the pandemic.

On an epsiode of The Bill Simmons podcast, Barack Obama revealed that he let Malia's boyfriend quarantine with the family during the early days of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, calling him a "wonderful young man."

“There was this whole visa thing, he had a job set up, and so we took him in,” Obama revealed, adding, "And I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.”

One of the side effects of taking Malia's boyfriend in, though, is that the Obama's grocery bill skyrocketed.

"The only thing you discover… [is] young men eat,” Obama said. “It’s weird to watch them consume food. And my grocery bill went up about 30 percent.”

Sounds like things are going well for the couple!

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.