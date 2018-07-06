How Did Annabelle Neilson Die? Everything To Know About The Tragic Death Of The 'Ladies Of London' Star

She had struggled with heroin in the past.

How did Annabelle Neilson die? On July 12, 2018, Annabelle Neilson of Bravo's Ladies of London died at 49 years old. In a statement, her sister said the cause of death was a heart attack.

She was a model and reality TV star.

Annabelle was a model and British actress who appeared on the Bravo series Ladies of London for its first two seasons in 2014 and 2015.

She was BFFs with Alexander McQueen.

Neilson was close friends with the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen. She was the last person to see him alive before his suicide in 2010. In 2015 she said, "He was my brother, my boyfriend, my soul mate. Most of the time people called me Mrs. McQueen. Quite often we were sharing a bed." She became McQueen's muse when she was just 22 years old.

She ran in model circles.

Neilson was also very close friends with supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. Of Kate, she said, "Kate is my best mate and I love her like a sister. Yes, she’s an icon but to me she’s just Kate. We share clothes, we share everything and her fame has never been an issue. She always looks out for me and I look out for her. We’ve got each other’s backs.”

She wrote children's books.

Neilson wrote a series of children's books called The Me Me Mes. Her inspiration for the books came partly from her own experience with dyslexia. "Angry Me is a character based on me in part as a child with severe dyslexia — but I think Angry Me evokes the frustrations and feelings for children when they can’t release such a powerful emotion as anger and it can be so many different things that a child can struggle with. Other characters have been based around friends, some family, some godchildren. You do look for inspiration amongst the people close to you.”

Her ex is from a famous family.

Annabelle, who was a British aristocrat, shocked high society in 1994 when she eloped to Las Vegas with Nat Rothschild. Rothschild is the only son and heir of Jacob Rothschild. He is in line to become the fifth Baron Rothschild and inherit $661 million upon his father's death. The former couple met on a beach in India. After three years of marriage, the couple divorced. Annabelle reportedly received a generous financial settlement in return for giving up the Rothschild name and signing a confidentiality agreement.

She was British aristocracy.

Annabelle's paternal grandmother was the late Queen Mother's second cousin. Her mother was the Marrquesa Campus di Santinelli and her first cousin was the Earl of Warwick.​

She was a former addict.

When Annabelle was a young teen she was horribly attacked. Her attacker tied her to a tree and beat her for two hours. Her attacker was later convicted of murdering three women. “The attack lasted for two hours. I was tied to a tree and continually beaten. I looked like the elephant girl by the end of it. I managed to escape with my life but I needed reconstructive surgery because my face was so disfigured.” After the attack she was depressed and by the time she turned 16 years old old, she was a heroin addict. She eventually got clean.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on July 16, 2018 and was updated with the latest information.