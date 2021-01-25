Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Surprise Run For Governor Of Arkansas — Meet Her Husband, Bryan Sanders

We’re all familiar with former White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

She accepted her position in the White House in July 2017, after former press secretary Sean Spicer jumped ship.

In June 2019, Huckabee left her role as White House Press Secretary. After a bit of a break from the limelight, though, it looks like she's ready to be in the public eye of politics again, as she announced her bid for Arkansas governor on Jan. 25, 2021.

But politics aside, she’s also a mother and a wife. We’re curious about the man behind the woman, and what her family life is like.

Who is Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s husband, Bryan Sanders?

Read on for everything to know about her hubby.

He’s from Kansas.

Sanders was born and raised in Mission Woods, Kansas, moving to Maine in 2002 to attend Colby College. He received a degree in campaign media.

He’s worked on multiple political campaigns.

He began his political career as the press assistant to Sam Brownback, who was the governor of Kansas until 2019. He also was an aide when Brownback decided to run for president but switched to Huckabee’s campaign after Brownback dropped out.

He also managed the primary and general election campaigns for Robert Bentley, the former Alabama Governor, and was the media consultant for Ted Yoho, a Florida Congressman.

They met during her father’s 2008 campaign.

When Mike Huckabee ran for president in 2008, Sarah Huckabee was the campaign field director and hired Sanders as a media consultant.

In an interview in 2010, Sarah joked, “They [Sanders and his colleague] were both kind of cute, [so I said,] ‘Well, we might be able to work something out’ — kidding a little bit there.”

They married two years later.

After the campaign ended and Huckabee did not end up as president, Sanders and Huckabee continued dating, got engaged in 2009, and married in 2010 in the Virgin Islands.

The couple has three children.

Happy birthday @GovMikeHuckabee the best dad and papa we could ever ask for! We love you! pic.twitter.com/7NEh758GjV — Sarah Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 25, 2015

They have two sons and a daughter. Scarlett was born in 2012, William was born in 2013, and George was born in 2015. And apparently, her wild and chaotic home is what prepped her for her job in the White House. Who knew?

He and Sarah founded a consulting firm.

In his career, Sanders has provided consulting work to multiple candidates, including Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Arkansas Congressman French Hill, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, Arizona Congressman Trent Franks, and Mississippi State Treasurer Lynn Fitch.

He and Sarah founded Second Street Strategies in 2016, a consulting firm that, according to their website, aims to provide “general consulting services, including strategy, research, polling, message development, and advertising production and placement for candidates, independent expenditure committees, businesses, and non-profits.”

When she stepped into her position in the White House, though, the firm had been put on hold.

He’s very supportive of her.

So proud of my amazing wife @SarahHuckabee who starts her new job as Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary today pic.twitter.com/kYcTCyUllt — Bryan Sanders (@sanders_bryan) January 20, 2017

Whether you agree with her politics or not, Sanders is just being a supportive husband, and that’s all any woman ever wants, right?

When she decided to join the Trump campaign in 2016, she was really just looking for the best option to beat Hillary Clinton.

According to Bryan Sanders, “Sarah is from Arkansas, you have to remember. And she’s grown up her whole life with the Clintons. That was the driving force. That we have to do everything in our power to defeat Hillary Clinton.”

He also said that Sarah saw “similarities” between her father and Trump: "Her dad and Trump were saying a lot of the same things. They were talking about how Washington needs a big change. They were both running very anti-establishment campaigns."

Trump’s character flaws didn’t throw her off, though; she looked past who he is as a person because she liked his views on religious liberty, abortion, and appointing Supreme Court justices.

Now, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for governor of Arkansas.

On Jan. 25, 2021, Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed that she'll be running for the governor of Arkansas.

In a nearly eight-minute video posted to her Twitter page, Sanders said, "With the radical left now in charge of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense. In fact, your governor must be on the front line. So today, I announce my candidacy for governor of Arkansas."

Social media users were torn about her surprise announcement, with one user writing, "Please let us know what we can do to support your efforts. I’d even come to Arkansas to register new voters," while another said, "I’m from PA, but very exited and happy for you. The Huckabee family is a great American family!"

However, other social media users were quick to criticize her announcement. One Twitter user wrote, "Yeah, her lies ARE powerful. They helped create a regime where 415,000 people died plus SIX after a white supremacist seditious riot! That’s power..." while another said, "WAYYYY too long an announcement video for Arkansas governor by Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Even presidential announcements aren't this long. And of course it's filled with the standard right wing grievances. Reality: She's completely unqualified for the job."

