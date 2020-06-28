What You See First In This Image Reveals The Very Worst Thing About You

You can't hide these traits forever.

One of the things no one likes to think about very much are the negative personality traits within them that might not be so great. Figuring out your strengths and your weaker areas where you'd like to improve is a very different experience than staring at your most repellant traits in the face.

Weak areas can be improved, but can we actually do anything about our worst characteristics? Can people really change enough in that way, relying solely on their own self-perception?

The answer is yes they can, and no they cannot. While every human being is capable of growth and change, we are not all always capable of recognizing the things about ourselves that we don't like. And if we can't woman-up and look our negative personality traits in the eye, how can we ever hope any making any real changes?

It's like doing a novelty cross-stich in the dark: a futile and frankly, bizarre, endeavor. If you really want to continue evolving and be the best possible version of yourself, you need to look even the ugliest parts of yourself right in the eye — and that can feel impossible.

Luckily, you've got me! I know, ain't I great? But seriously, I'm here today to tell you about a personality test I've developed specifically designed to help you find out the worst thing about you. Sure, it might not be pretty, but unless you know you'll never be able to grow.

Here's how this test works: Look at the image below and pay attention to what catches your eye first.

Now, read about how what you saw first reveals the absolutely worst thing about you.

Here's what it means if you saw...

1. The face with the mustache

If the first thing you saw was the face with the mustache, the worst thing about you is your pride. You have always been confident, and that's absolutely awesome. You've been raised to believe in yourself and you make it a point always to do just that.

It's good to be confident, but it's bad to think that you always have the answers in every situation and that your take is the only take. If you want to connect with people and make the most of the world around you, think before you speak and don't assume your way is the only way.

2. The man with the lute

If the first thing you saw was the man with the lute, the worst thing about you is your temper. You might think that you excel at keeping your cool and not letting anything get to you, but that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, even when you silently flip your lid, you manage to exude a hostile energy that keeps everyone away from you.

Everyone gets angry sometimes — anger is, after all, a totally normal human emotion. But if you want to address your anger issues, you'll need to do some deep soul searching. Many of the things that make you angry are things that don't merit the level of response you give them. Next time, instead of stewing, try going for a walk.

3. The hanging baskets

If the first thing you saw was the hanging baskets, the worst thing about you is your sense of humor. I'm so sorry to have to be the one to tell you this, but those jokes you love and that you're always telling? They are just not funny, and people are laughing because they don't want to hurt your feelings.

It's not that you are not a funny person, but your insistence on telling jokes that people usually hear from their socially awkward uncle is just downright bizarre. Be yourself and get away from that ancient material. The funny will come on its own.

4. The sword

If the first thing you saw was the sword, the worst thing about you is your verbal prowess. That's right, I bet you didn't think that being born with a silver tongue could be a curse, but it absolutely is. Because you don't always use yours for good. You use words to fight, to get you out of jams, and in a myriad of other shifty ways.

If you want to change your smooth-tongued ways, try doing less talking and more listening. If you listen to the words of others you might learn that you don't need to verbally dazzle or stun someone to make a meaningful impact on their lives.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cat, Batman.