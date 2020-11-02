Edward Snowden Going To Be A Father, Seeking Russian Citizenship — Meet His Wife, Lindsay Mills

When you hear the name Edward Snowden, a few words may come to mind: traitor, hero, and whistleblower, among others.

Now, another word comes to mind, and that word is "father."

Snowden's wife, Lindsay Mills, took to Twitter on Oct. 28 to announce that she's expecting the couple's first child together.

"A long time in the making," she captioned a photo of her two of them. "Our greatest collaboration is coming soon."

In a tweet of his own, Snowden revealed that he and Mills will also be seeking Russian citizenship, writing, “After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our son. That’s why, in this era of pandemics and closed borders, we’re applying for dual US-Russian citizenship.”

Who is Edward Snowden's wife, Lindsay Mills?

Read on to find out all the details about Lindsay Mills.

What is Linday Mills' age?

Lindsay Mills was born on February 20, 1985, which makes her a 35-year-old Pisces.

They’ve been together since 2009.

The two have been dating since 2009, four years before Snowden leaked the information.

They lived in Hawaii for some time before Snowden fled the country for Hong Kong, and then Russia.

When did Edward Snowden and Lindsay Mills get married?

Edward Snowden and Lindsay Mills got married in 2017, which Snowden revealed in 2019.

They've both lived in Maryland.

Mills graduated from Laurel High School in 2003 and the Maryland Institute College of Art in 2007, both of which are located in the Chesapeake Bay State. Snowden moved to Maryland with his family in the 1990s.

She's worked as a pole dancer and acrobat.

In 2012, before the leaks, Mills posted a video of her pole dancing while performing at the Honolulu Fringe Festival. While living in Oahu, she performed for about a year in the Waikiki Acrobatic Troupe.

She traveled to Moscow to be with him.

In 2014, Mills moved to Russia, where the two now live together.

In Oct. of 2020, Snowden recieved permanent residency in Russia.

“Lindsay and I will remain Americans, raising our son with all the values of the America we love — including the freedom to speak his mind,” Snowden wrote on Twitter. “And I look forward to the day I can return to the States, so the whole family can be reunited.”

"Our greatest wish is that, wherever our son lives, he feels at home," he added.

Since 2013, Snowden has had asylum in Moscow, Russia, since his return to the United States would mean a trial and jail time.

But that doesn’t mean she’s confined to Russia.

Because she's not wanted by the United States government, Linday's free to travel wherever she pleases, which she takes full advantage of.

Though she doesn’t always post where she travels to, it’s clear from her Instagram she’s been all over. She traveled to Poland and Iceland in 2018.

She’s not as secretive and private as him.

She frequently posts scantily-clad photos of herself, while Snowden stays mum.

While he seems like an introvert who doesn’t like to reveal many personal details about his life, Mills seems to be an open book — at least on Instagram.

She had no idea about his plans to leak the information.

Living together in Hawaii, you’d think couples would know a little bit too much about one another.

But in this case, Snowden hid his plans from Mills. He wanted to protect her and his family by not saying anything. He even told Mills he was going away for work.

Upon finding out Snowden was behind the leaks, she wrote on her blog, “As I type this on my tear-streaked keyboard I’m reflecting on all the faces that have graced my path. The ones I laughed with. The ones I’ve held. The one I’ve grown to love the most. And the ones I never got to bid adieu. But sometimes life doesn’t afford proper goodbyes.”

What is Edward Snowden's net worth?

Edward Snowden's net worth is reportedly around $500,000.

