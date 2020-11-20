Rachel Maddow Reveals She Thought COVID-19 'Might Kill' Partner Of 21 Years, Susan Mikula

Rachel Maddow is well-known for her television work, especially her show, The Rachel Maddow Show, which premiered in 2008.

The Emmy Award-winning show “features Maddow’s take on the biggest stories of the day, political and otherwise, including lively debate with guests from all sides of the issues, in-depth analysis and stories no other shows in cable news will cover.”

However, viewers noticed that Maddow has been MIA from television for the past couple weeks in November, and the MSNBC anchor revealed that her partner, Susan Mikula, has been battling COVID-19 for a few weeks.

Who is Rachel Maddow's girlfriend, Susan Mikula?

Here are all the details about Susan Mikula, as well as an update on her health amid her COVID-19 battle.

She's an artist and photographer.

For her photography, Mikula uses an SX-70 Polaroid camera, which hasn't been manufactured since 2007, and gives her photos an older hue and edge to make them more interesting.

She said of her series, Picture Book, “I’m sure I was thinking of my own childhood and how much I was deeply affected by children’s literature. I wanted to tell a children’s tale my way, with pictures, but in the same way that children’s books always have something vaguely magical and a child at the center. In this case the child is a little girl, and she has the power.”

The've been together for over two decades.

The couple have been dating since 1999.

The two are reportedly not in any rush to get married, but they've been faithfully by each other's side for more than two decades.

They may never marry.

"I feel that gay people not being able to get married for generations, forever, meant that we came up with alternative ways of recognizing relationships," she said.

"And I worry that if everybody has access to the same institutions that we lose the creativity of subcultures having to make it on their own," Maddow added. "And I like gay culture.”

They live together in their farmhouse in Massachusetts.

The artist and her television personality beau spend most of their time at the pre-Civil War farmhouse they share.

“Having a place out of the city is a shortcut toward the mental reset I need,” Mikula said.

They met when Maddow was hired to do yard work.

Maddow was working on getting her doctoral dissertation and was doing odd jobs to make ends meet at the time.

Mikula hired her to do yard work in 1999 at her place in the Berkshires when they fell in love.

“It was very Desperate Housewives,” says Maddow of how their relationship began, according to People.

Their first date was at the National Rifle Association.

“My first date with Susan was at an NRA ‘Ladies Day On The Range’ event, and that is as close as I have ever gotten to the NRA”, Maddow said.

There is a slight age difference between the pair.

Mikula, 62, is older than Maddow, 47, by 13 years. But this doesn't seem to make a difference to the couple. They are still very happy and in love.

Maddow feared that COVID "might kill" Mikula.

Maddow got personal during a live broadcast from her home on Nov. 19, saying Mikula is "the center of her universe" and it's been tough watching her battle the novel coronavirus that's still plaguing the nation.

"Susan has been sick with COVID these past couple of weeks and at one point we really thought there was a possibility that it might kill her, and that’s why I’ve been away,” she said.

"She’s gotten sicker and sicker, while I tried to care for her while still staying physically apart from her,” Maddow continued.

“And the bottom line is that she’s going to be fine, she is recovering, she’s still sick but she’s going to be OK.”

We wish Susan a speedy recovery during these difficult and unprecedented times.

Molly Given is a writer living in Philadelphia and lover of all things to do with mystery and magic in life. When she’s not writing her fingers off she can be found planning her next adventure in a new part of the world.