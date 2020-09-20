Meet Ryan Piers Williams, America Ferrera's Husband And Father Of Their Two Children

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air on ABC on Sept. 20 and former Ugly Betty star America Ferrera is set to present an award during the show on Sunday night. While everyone is familiar with America Ferrera and her incredible portrayals of the many characters she's played over the years, we're wondering more and more about her husband and father of her children, Ryan Piers Williams.

Who is America Ferrera's husband, Ryan Piers Williams?

Superstore and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams welcomed their first child, a boy named Sebastian, in May of 2018. They welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lucia Marisol, in May of 2020. The couple has been together for well over a decade, and got engaged in 2010 and married in 2011. They met when Williams cast Ferrera in his student film at the University of Southern California.

When Ferrera found out she was pregnant, she immediately turned to her sisterhood — the one of the traveling pants, that is. Of her co-stars in the hit film (Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel) she says, “They are a go-to for me, just one message away and I ask them a million questions. Everything from trying to wrap my mind around the actual birth to talking about what their experiences were and what to prepare for,” Ferrara told Us Weekly. “I’m so lucky that I have so many amazing women around me. Having their support has been everything.”

For fans who don't know much about Ryan, here are more details about the new father and his relationship with America.

Williams starred in the first film that America was cast in.

Williams wrote, directed and starred in Muertas, which was released in 2007. According to IMDB, the film is about "a young American journalist attempt[ing] to piece together the fractured memories of a love lost amidst the ongoing Juarez, Mexico murders."

The movie was screened at the San Diego Latino Film Festival, AFI Dallas Film Festival, and the Austin Film Festival throughout 2007. Back in 2010, Ferrera told People of Williams, “We kind of connected from the get-go on that professional level and that was something that really drew us to each other.”

They announced her first pregnancy on Instagram.

Around New Years the couple took to social media to share the good news. "We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos#HappyNewYear.” Reposting the cute image, Williams added, “Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018!#happynewyear.”

They also announced the birth of their first son on Instagram.

"When 2 become 3 … Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams — aka Baz! Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!”

Williams is good friends with Wilmer Valderrama.

The two started a charity together called Harness, which is an organization that connects "communities through conversation to inspire action and power change." Williams is also active with other organizations like Planned Parenthood and supported his wife when she spoke at the women's march on Washington, D.C..

What does Ryan Piers Williams do?

Williams debuted his work at an art show in 2015. "I started painting in 2002 when I was in film school at USC," he said. "I was yearning for another art form to explore my creativity. I love making films, and will continue to do so, but the process of making a film can take years to complete..."

"I love the immediacy of painting and the way it allows for my ideas to take physical form," he added. "What I found with painting is that I could do it anywhere and at any time. Painting allows for me to explore very personal thoughts and emotions in a physical, tactile way."

Ferrera can't stop gushing about him.

"He's always the hardest working person in any room and inspires everyone around him with his focus, passion, and energy. It's a lot of work to make a movie and to have to be the moral leader, and he does it with a lot of commitment," she's said of her husband.

Ryan Piers Williams worked on some major Hollywood films.

Williams has a lot of Indie films that have premiered at Sundance but also he has worked on some big-budget films with George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh including Oceans 12, Oceans 13, Goodnight and Good Luck, and The Good German.

