What Does 'On Fleek' Mean? A Simple Guide To The Slang Internet Term Everyone's Using

It's more than just "awesome."

How many times during the day do you use the phrase “awesome”? That’s awesome. Your outfit is awesome. Michelle’s party was awesome. A lot, right? (It’s sort of a go-to for me, too.)

But what if I told you there was another way to convey the same sentiment? Another term you can use that will replace "awesome" with something much more, umm... awesome?

Thankfully, there is another word which means the same thing as "awesome." Enter “on fleek:" an awesome phrase to add to any vocabulary.

But what does "on fleek" mean?

Of course, "on fleek" can mean numerous things.

It is a slang term used to describe precision and perfection. According to Urban Dictionary, it is used to describe something which is “hella good” or “on point,” and yes, it can be used to denote something which is amazing or awesome — i.e., the school dance was "on fleek," or that meditation class was "on fleek."

But the phrase isn’t new.

In fact, according to People Magazine, “‘on fleek’ dates back to at least 2003, when its Urban Dictionary definition was created.” At that time it was used to describe something that was “smooth, nice, sweet. [But] in 2009, a second definition — as a synonym for 'awesome' — was submitted.”

But other origins date back to a video posted on Vine (yes, Gen Z, before TikTok, there was a glorious app called Vine). Back in 2014, a woman named Peaches Monroee, whose real name is Kayla Newman, uploaded a six-second video to the platform, describing her eyebrows and makeup as "on fleek."

Though she was never given credit for turning the phrase into mainstream slang, the music industry began incorporating "on fleek" into their songs.

And, since that time, the phrase has evolved into what it is today, mainly thanks to regular and celebrity usage. (In 2014, Ariana Grande sang the line from Monroee's video, which was when it hit critical mass.)

Even after Grande's use of the word, other singers and celebs followed suit, including B.o.B. and his song, aptly titled, “Fleek.”

That said, if you are new to the phrase, you may not know how to use it.

So, here are a few examples of when and how you can incorporate on fleek into your life:

1. Jane’s eyebrows are "on fleek."

One of the most common uses of the phrase, this usage conveys both precision and perfection. "On fleek" can be used for other physical appearances as well.

2. Your makeup is "on fleek."

Red lips? Smokey eye? Girl, you slay.

3. My selfie game is "on fleek."

What can I say? I know how to take a good picture, and everyone should know it!

4. Trisha’s nails are "on fleek."

Nothing conveys the meaning of "on fleek" quite like a killer manicure. So, when you've gotten a manicure from the salon, or done one yourself, shower some praise onto your work of art.

5. Man, your tan is "on fleek."

Bold, brown, and beautiful, this usage of "on fleek" conveys a sentiment which means good, perfect, and on point.

6. John’s party was seriously "on fleek."

Sometimes, “awesome” isn’t adequate to describe something so amazing, and John’s party is a prime example. Pool floats, LED lights, a DJ? — totally "on fleek."

7. And finally: "on fleek."

Because, yes, like the word "awesome," "on fleek" has the power to stand alone.

