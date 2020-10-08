Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant! What To Know About Her Relationship With 70-Year-Old David Foster

American Idol alum Katharine McPhee is expecting her first child with husband David Foster! The pair were spotted out and about on Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Montecito, California, and McPhee was sporting quite the baby bump! While this will be Katharine's first child, it'll be baby number six for David Foster, as he has five daughters from previous relationships. On the heels of the news of McPhee's first pregnancy, let's take a look back at their relationship throughout the years.

They've known each other for a while.

McPhee and Foster have known each other for years. She rose to fame as a runner up on season 5 of American Idol in 2006. He is a Grammy winning music producer who has worked with McPhee on several songs.

What is David Foster's age?

While age is just a number, McPhee and Foster are 34 years apart; David Foster is 70 years old. McPhee is younger than two of three of Foster's daughters from his second marriage. McPhee was born in 1984. Sara Foster was born in 1981. Erin Foster was born in 1982. Jordan Foster was born in 1986.

A post shared by Erin Foster (@erinfoster) on Mar 14, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

David Foster was Gigi and Bella Hadid's step-dad.

David Foster married former model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid on 11/11/11 in Beverly Hills. He was step dad to Yolanda's three kids from her previous marriage to real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, including supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. Foster was with Yolanda for nine years, four of those as husband and wife. Their divorce wad finalized in May 2017.

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Apr 24, 2018 at 2:56pm PDT

David Foster has written or produced some of the biggest names and songs.

David Foster is a Grammy winning musician, record producer, composer, and songwriter. He has worked with Andrea Bocelli, Toni Braxton, Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Kenny Rogers, Jennifer Lopez, Chaka Khan, Alice Cooper, Donna Summer, Rod Stewart, Seal, Barbra Streisand, Madonna, Mary J. Blige, Josh Groban, Michael Buble, Christina Aguilera, Natalie Cole, Brandy Norwood, Olivia Newton-John, Kenny G, and Chicago — to name just a few of the notable names he has worked with. He has been nominated for 47 Grammy Awards and won 16 of them.

A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Sep 6, 2015 at 5:00pm PDT

What is David Foster's net worth?

David Foster's net worth is reportedly $150 million.

What is Katharine McPhee's net worth?

Katharine McPhee's net worth is reportedly around $14 million.

Who are David Foster's wives from throughout the years?

Foster has taken the walk down the matrimonial aisle four times. He has five biological daughters and seven grandchildren. He married B.J. Cook in the early 1970s. They had one daughter, Amy, together. He married his second wife, Rebecca Dyer in 1982 and divorced in 1986. They had three daughters together: Sara, Erin, and Jordan Foster.

His third wife was Linda Thompson. They married in 1991. The two wrote several songs together, including "I Have Nothing" for Whitney Houston in the movie The Bodyguard. Thompson had formerly been married to Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner and had two sons, Brody and Brandon Jenner that Foster was stepfather to. Foster and Thompson divorced in 2005. And finally, he married Yolanda Hadid in 2011 and separated from her in 2015.

A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on May 7, 2018 at 9:34pm PDT

Who is Katharine McPhee's first husband?

In 2008, then 23-year-old McPhee married actor Nick Cokas, who was 19 years older than McPhee. The two had an acrimonious split. The dates each spouse claimed they separated on do not match up. In 2013, McPhee was spotted kissing Michael Morris, the director on her TV show Smash — who was married! At the time, her publicist claimed McPhee and Cokas had separated. Cokas claimed this was not the case at all. It took two years to settle their divorce, which only happened once the two agreed on the date that they separated on.

McPhee paid dearly for her freedom. The courts awarded Cokas half of what McPhee earned during her two seasons on Smash, half of her $700,000 recording contract and half of any earnings of the songs she wrote and/or recorded during their marriage. Cokas was also awarded spousal support in the amount of $400,000 per year. ​

A post shared by @nickcokas on Jan 4, 2016 at 8:18pm PST

McPhee and Foster first sparked dating rumors in May 2017.

In May 2017, McPhee and Foster were spotted getting cozy at Malibu's Nobu restaurant. An eyewitness said that the couple were observed grabbing each other's faces and kissing. They were generally acting like a couple, enjoying sushi, drinking two bottles of wine, and leaving together in an Uber a couple of hours later.

McPhee opened up about Foster in a 2017 interview.

In a 2017 interview, McPhee addressed the rumors that she was dating Foster:

“We’re very close friends, and we’ve been friends for a long time. I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person. People can say whatever they want."

When was Katharine McPhee and David Foster's wedding?

Katharine McPhee and David Foster got married in London on June 28, 2019.

Who are David Foster's kids?

As previously mentioned, David Foster has five kids: Amy S. Foster, Jordan Foster, Allison Jones Foster, Erin Foster, and Sarah Foster.

Who are Katharine McPhee's kids?

Kartharine McPhee will have one child of her own once her and David's little bundle of joy is born.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based freelance writer covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, and the intersection of technology, business, and philanthropy. She is deeply devoted to her chocolate Labrador and an avid long distance runner. You can find her on Instagram and Facebook.