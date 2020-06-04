Heartbreaking Details About The Toddler Killed By Her Stuffed Teddy Bear And Her Mother's Warning To Parents Everywhere

Connie Rose suffocated underneath a giant stuffed animal.

An 18-month-old baby was suffocated by her 3-foot teddy bear after she fell asleep underneath of it.

On March 6, 2018 Dexy Leigh Walsh found her infant daughter, Connie Rose, lifeless in her bed smothered to death by her giant stuffed animal.

Walsh said she used plush toys to block the cracks to keep her baby from falling through them.

The teddy bear fell on her as she slept.

She attempted to perform CPR on Connie but was unable to revive her.

“I miss you more and more each day princess 6 weeks already time is ticking by now people are going back to their normal life’s can’t believe I’ve not seen your wee face for so long I love you baby!!” the devastated mother wrote on Facebook. “Your sister speaks about you every day there won’t be a day that goes past that we aren’t thinking of you.”

The mom, from Dundee, Scotland, set up a Facebook page in an effort to prevent anyone else from making the same mistake she did that resulted in the death of her baby girl.

On the page, she warns other parents of the dangers of keeping stuffed toys in a child’s bed and tells her story to raise awareness to the issue.

Walsh wrote: “I want every parent to see and be aware of this. Let them fall, don’t try to stuff small places up with soft things just leave it empty.

“She had a bed guard at one side and the smallest gap from her wall to her bed and that’s where I had put all her teddies. My biggest regret in life."

“Please move everything off your kids’ bed and away from the sides. My oldest daughter used to have her bed covered in cushions, teddies, had princess drapes the lot."

“They don’t need anything on their bed but a cover. A pillow isn’t even needed. I really hope my little princess’ tragic story can save someone else baby’s life.”

The heartbroken mom found Connie Rose when she was getting her eldest daughter ready for school and desperately gave her CPR but the girl passed away at the scene.

Reliving the tragedy, she wrote: “On the 6th March 8.01am 2018 my life changed.

“I have been blaming myself as she passed away due to suffocation as I had packed down the side of her bed with teddies and placed a big one on top of the smaller teddies to stop her from falling down the side of her bed, and she did exactly that but as it was all teddy bears she went under the massive teddy and fell asleep with the angels.

“All I think about now is what if I just left it empty she would still be here maybe with just a small bump on her head. It’s all what ifs now."

“I miss you Connie so much. Life is so unfair at times. I’m so glad and proud you were my little girl. You made me who I am today and now I’m even stronger for your big sister."

“Thank you for being the most perfect and lovable baby. Your smile can make anyone come from a really dull place to happy in seconds. Mum, Murray and Dior love you lots and miss you so much baby!"

“Everyone in the family is broken. I hope you are having fun princess. Sleep tight baby.”

A GoFundMe account was created by one of Walsh’s friends to raise money for a headstone for little Connie Rose.

“Connie was such a beautiful, clever healthy baby girl, always smiling and most importantly loved to dance her little bum off,” the page reads.

“My sister is taking things day by day, I am extremely proud of her for being such a strong person, I feel hopeless that I can not pay for my girls headstone as she was and still is a massive part of my life, so if I was able to raise any sort of money towards it that would be amazing, if anyone could donate just a small amount myself and connies family would appreciate it so much.”

