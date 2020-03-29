Survey Reveals The Number Of Men & Women Who Masturbate To Their Coworkers' Selfies On Social Media

Think you can guess who does it the most?

By Anka Radakovich

Have you ever wondered why some of your coworkers don't seem to be getting their share of the work done?

Well, the results of a new sex survey of 2,000 men and women conducted by the folks at Sugarcookie reveals that two out of five men (39%) across the US and the UK admit to masturbating while looking at their colleagues' selfies on social media!

Eww!

Of course, although this news is creepy, it's also hilarious, as well as an interesting sign of our (masturbatory) times.

We’re all for masturbation, just not when the quiet guy sitting next to us at work is unknowingly masturbating right then and there to our vacay pics.

According to Sugarcookie:

“Whether you like to admit it or not, we now live in an age where our social media profiles can say a lot about us. Lurking on someone’s social media can even be considered a part of the courting ritual for modern couples. That’s why many of us try to present ourselves at our best and most attractive in our online photos.”

"Besides potential crushes," they continued, "who else looks at our social media photos? It turns out, more than 50% of your work colleagues will be checking out your Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. And they might be doing more than just looking.”

We just hope the masturbation part happens after they get home!

In their survey, they "found out that over half of your work colleagues are looking through your social media profiles. 67% of all participants confessed to checking out their hot colleagues’s social media profiles.”

So, what are people checking out exactly?

No, its not the pics of you with your dog, apparently, because 39% of the men participating admitted they have masturbated to the hot pics they found of their female co-workers.

But wait!

Just as you were thinkin' guys are the pervs, the survey showed that more women than men masturbate while looking at their coworker’s selfies on social media!

"It’s not only men who are getting off to those sizzling Instagram selfies," they state. "In fact, 42% of women also confess to masturbating to social media photos of their work colleagues."

Interestingly, women in the UK seem particularly enamored of the men they work with.

“When it comes to Facebook stalking, UK women lead the way, with 67% admitting they look at their hot colleague’s photos. Only 38% of American women admitted to doing the same. UK and USA men, on the other hand, are much more similar, each reporting 58% and 61% yes answers retrospectively.”

As for perceptions, when as what they would have expected from the results, 51% of women said they thought guys at work were taking care of business while looking at their photos, while only 21% of the men thought maybe their female co-workers would masturbate to theirs.

It’s time to get out more, people.

And one more thing: We can't help but wonder what the guy was doing when he came up with this survey question ...

Finally, there is nothing wrong with fantasizing about someone.

“Maybe [so many people do it] because its taboo to fantasize about someone at work,” the folks at Sugarcookie say.

“Mixing work and pleasure can be considered very naughty... but as long as you keep it harmless and healthy, you’re not breaking any laws by looking at public social media profiles.”

Just don’t touch yourself at the office while you’re looking and we’re good.

Anka Radakovich is a legendary sex columnist, certified sexologist, sex educator, screenwriter, and author. She is currently a columnist for British GQ and has written for Marie Claire, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Redbook, Men's Journal, Seventeen, Glamour, Maxim and more.

This article was originally published at Sexpert.com. Reprinted with permission from the author.