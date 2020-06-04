20 Funny Quotes Your Short Girlfriend Will Appreciate To The Fullest

She's not short ... she's fun sized!

Pint Sized and highly prized! If you're in a relationship with a short gal you know that what they lack in height they surely don't lack in personality!

You've never really cared about her height, even if she did. But now is a good time to show just how much you love her everything about her!

Why not do it with quotes and memes as awesome as she is? No matter their size, they are the most beautiful, funny, and special woman to you in the whole world.

With that much love for her, you'll want to make her feel that way all the time.

Well, if that's your prerogative, look no further, because we’ve gathered 20 of the best short girl quotes that you can send to your lady.

Finding material like this that is specially crafted for her will definitely earn you major points!

So browse through and see what you can find and give your short girlfriends the compliments they deserve.

1. Size has nothing to do with fierceness.

"And though she be but little, she is fierce." — Shakespeare

2. Crazy in love!

"Every tall guy as a short girl that drives him crazy."

3. Plain and simple

"Keep calm and love a short girl."

4. True, true and true!

"I'm not short. I'm fun sized, bite-sized, vertically efficient, adorable, dainty, & great at hugging."

5. Tall, dark and handsome is never that hard to find.

"Short girl advantage #23 finding a taller guy has never been that difficult."

6. Not short on positivity!

"Short people. We maintain a great perspective on life because we're always looking up."

7. Nuff' said.

"Don't ever piss off a short girl. They are like cute, tiny, adorable ninjas of death, who are at the perfect height to punch you where it hurts."

8. Your girl will always be looking up to you

"Short girl pro tip #54: You can date short guys because they are still taller than you,"

9. But you already knew that.

"I'm not short, I'm compact and ridiculously adorable."

10. She's the closest one to your heart

"Perks of being short: When you hug someone taller than you, you can feel their heartbeat."

11. Are you that tall guy?

"Every short girl should have a tall guy that makes her smile."

12. Obviously not lacking in confidence.

"5 foot 3 inches but her attitude is 6 foot 1."

13. Cute, classy, sassy and a bit smart a—​y.

"I'm not short! My height is just cute!"

14. Winnie the Pooh said it best.

"Sometimes the littlest things take up the most room in your heart." — Winnie the Pooh

15. Exactly! Everyone wants more.

"When someone makes fun of you for being short they're basically saying that the worst thing about you is that there just isn't enough of you."

16. You just can't contain her.

"She's not short. She's just sexiness in a concentrated, easy to carry around container."

17. Help a shawty out.

"You've really got to hand it to short people...Because we usually can't reach it anyways."

18. A lesson to be learned

"Life if is short ... and so am I!"

19. A day to pamper your short girlfriend.

"Short girl appreciation day is December 21st the shortest day of the year."

20. Just wanna eat them up!

"I'm not short. I'm a people McNugget."

