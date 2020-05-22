Bizarre New Details About The 77-Year-Old Man Who Strangled A 23-Year-Old Woman He Met Online Because She Rejected Him For Lying About His Age

According to police, he bought her over $400 in clothes.

In October 2017, a 77-year-old man was arrested after police said that he strangled a woman he met online when she rejected him.

Alan Richard Schmitt traveled over two hours from his home in Virginia to meet a 23-year-old woman who he had connected with on Plenty of Fish, a popular dating website.

According to the criminal complaint, when Schmitt showed up at the woman's house, he was much older than he had made himself out to be online.

She told him she wasn't interested in him romantically, but that they could still be friends. He then took her to the mall where he bought her over $400 worth of clothes.

When they got back to her house, he said that he wanted the clothes back, including the new shirt that she was wearing.

"She told him he could not have the shirt back," the complaint read. "He grabbed her around the neck... he then threw her to the ground... and got on top of her... he proceeded to choke her causing her to struggle to breathe."

During the struggle, the victim told police that her necklaces got torn off of her. Police said they saw her necklaces in pieces and had observed small bleeding scratches around her neck.

When asked for Schmitt's side of the story, this is what he told officers:

“He opened the storm door to knock on the main door and ask for the clothing back. He went to get the clothes back, they started to argue, (she) stepped in front of him and pushed him in his face. He lost his balance and reached out, grabbing (her) by the neck. He was unsure as to how she ended up on the ground as well.”

A few neighbors of the woman were asked about the incident and weighed in.

One woman who lives in the neighborhood said, “It’s weird that it’s so close to home because I’ve only seen it in other states, this situation happening. If you come here and you don’t look like the person you say you are I definitely wouldn’t let you in my house.”

Another said, “That’s why I personally wouldn’t date someone, meeting them off of social media, because you never know the truth, they could be lying about who they are, their age, a picture.”

Another neighbor commented, “I’m sorry she went through that situation, and be careful, and probably don’t do that again.”

Schmitt still maintained that the woman used him to get her clothes.

He was charged with a felony of strangling another and causing wounds or injury. He was released from jail on bond and his court date was set to occur on November 14, 2017.

The biggest lesson from this is to stay safe out there, ladies!

