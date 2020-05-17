Disturbing Details About Murder Of Kaytlynn Cargill After A 16-Year-Old Boy Was Arrested For Killing The 7th Grader With A Hammer Over Marijuana

Her body was found in a landfill.

On June 19, 2017, 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill went missing while walking her dog near her home in Bedford, Texas. Two days later, her body was found in a landfill.

Police didn't issue an Amber Alert when the girl first disappeared and still stand by that decision, because they say there was no evidence she had been abducted or that there was any further risk to the community.

Zach McDaniel, a neighbor, said he saw Cargill tie her dog's leash to a fence and ask friends to watch the pet, but she never came back.

"I didn't hear any yells and it happened right behind my balcony," McDaniel had said. "I heard no yells, no helps, no nothing."

When Cargill first went missing, the girl's friends gave different stories to police, who said they didn't believe the teen was in any danger. Even after her body was found, it wasn't until August 2017 that her death was ruled the result of "homicidal violence."

That month, police had arrested a 16-year-old boy, Jordin Roache, for her murder.

Authorities said he used a hammer to kill Cargill after she went to his apartment to do a drug deal for marijuana dabs. Cops alleged that he was a dealer.

Investigators found text messages that indicated Cargill went to the suspect's apartment to buy pot. She was making "dabs"for Roache, who was going to sell them at a profit.

Police found blood spots inside the apartment and on the head of a hammer, which was the likely murder weapon. DNA tests showed it was Cargill's blood that was found splattered along the hallway walls and several doors, including the bedroom the teen stayed in.

You can read the entire arrest warrant for the suspect, which includes the detailed timeline by the friend of Cargill who was with her before her murder and saw her meet up with her alleged killer.

Roache was arrested at his high school in Texas and was being held on a $250,000 bond. Police say Cargill met the suspect at the complex swimming pool, but then they went to his apartment. It was there that she was bludgeoned with a hammer.

According to Cargill's parents, she loved animals, and played softball and volleyball.

"Kaytlynn was an optimist, with a heart bigger than anyone will ever know," her obituary read. "Her energy and spirit shone through and was infectious to everyone around her."

In December 2017, a judge ruled that Roache would be tried as an adult and in 2018, he was moved into an adult prison.

In 2019, court records revealed that Roache had been ordered to be examined for a mental illness. The court ordered the examination to determine whether or not he would be competent enough to stand trial.

Mental Health Mental Retardation (MHMR) of Tarrant County officials were going to gather information on Roache from any previous assessments of him. Neither Roache's attorney nor an official with the Tarrant County criminal district attorney’s office could comment on the pending case.

