Nostril Hair Extensions Are A Real Thing People Are Getting

Yes, you read that correctly.

As time goes on, we have to sit back and watch as the most insane fashion trends and crazes pass by.

Who could forget such crazy beauty fads as squiggle brows, braided brows, and the trend of putting glitter literally anywhere on your body? These crowded social media as some of the top beauty trends of the last few years.

But as we all know, once one trend becomes outdated, another one rises up and makes its way onto your Instagram feeds. It is just the way of life.

That possible new trend that could take the world by storm? None other than nostril hair extensions, of course. Yeah, that's cool, I wasn't planning on eating lunch today, anyway.

Actually, if you're a true beauty geek, you would know that this actually isn't a new trend at all. It's more like a resurgence of one that we really wish had just disappeared into thin air forever.

It first popped up in 2017 when an Instagram post had us questioning our entire lives.

In the post, Instagrammer @gret_chen_chen has done something no one else has ever thought to do: she glued false eyelashes to the outsides of her nostrils, calling them — wait for it — nose hair extensions.

Was this going to be the next big thing? Not exactly, but for some god awful reason, it made a comeback in 2019.

Oh, beauty gods, why did you do this to us? Perhaps we should take a trip back into time to find out why we cursed with this particular trend.

Eyebrow art was obviously so 2017. It was going to be 2018 soon, and the evil gods of beauty obviously thought we might need a new trend.

But what on earth inspired Instagrammer Gret Chen Chen, who eventually went viral, to put falsies on her nose to create nostril hair extensions in the first place?

At the time, she said, ”I just feel it's boring to have hair extensions on a normal place.”

All in all, we have to admit that she really does have a valid point. We should all be more daring when it comes to our beauty.

In truth, we take fashion and beauty much too seriously. Makeup is a form of art and should be treated as such. And if we aren’t experimenting with our art, it becomes boring.

Did nostril hair extensions ever become “the next big thing”? No, they really didn't. But, perhaps, we should let people have fun and put falsies wherever they want without so much judgment. Life's too short to be plain.

Like squiggle brows and feathered brows all over again, let women incorporate fun and art into their style, and the world will be a better (and more outgoing) place without the constant negativity surrounding these beauty trends.

