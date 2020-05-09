How Prince Harry Asked Meghan Markle's Dad For Her Hand In Marriage

Theirs is a romance for the ages.

Gone are the days where we chased Prince Harry and Meghan Markle around for any sign they were actually in a relationship.

But what was once just a rumor is now a full-blown reality. And it might be more of a reality for the couple then we may have realized as Markle and Prince Harry are now married and have a child, who just turned 1.

Markle first confirmed their romance in an interview with Vanity Fair for their October 2017 issue, and the world saw them share a kiss at the Invictus Games the weekend before.

After that, it wasn't long until they had moved onto the next phase of their relationship. The rumors of an engagement were quick to make rounds.

According to a palace insider at the time, Harry had already asked Markle's father for her hand in marriage. The rumor claimed that the last time Harry was in Canada — meaning that past weekend for the games — he had a very important conversation with Thomas Markle.

"Harry asked Meghan’s father for her hand in marriage the last time he was in Canada, and Thomas was very happy to give his blessing," the insider said. "Thomas loves Harry, as do all of Meghan’s family, and he especially loves how happy his daughter is, and how much Harry clearly adores her.”

Markle said yes, and, well... we all know how this goes. Or so we thought we did.

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby in the baby carriage... then comes the split from the royal family. Wait, what? That one was a plot twist that none of us saw coming!

Let's take a look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship, and their decision to leave the royal family. Here are some details to know about the royal couple.

Markle had already met some very important people in Harry's life before their engagement.

In September 2017, Markle met his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, which was a big deal at the time, considering his age and the stage of their relationship.

Although Markle was reportedly nervous at the prospect of their first meeting, they actually got off to a good start. A source said at the time, “It went well. It’ll no doubt be the first of many encounters.”

They had already been dating "secretly" for over a year.

When it comes to their relationship timeline, the couple had reportedly already been together for a year before Markle confirmed their relationship, which wasn't too short for a royal engagement.

A source close to the prince at the time revealed that he was "happier than he had been in years."

Harry also met Markle's mom.

At the Invictus Games, Meghan's mother had joined the couple at the opening ceremony. Though it wasn't the first time Harry had met Doria Radlan, her presence did signify the seriousness of their relationship.

He proposed in November 2017.

The pair opened up about the proposal, with Markle saying of the big moment, "It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee. As a matter of fact, I could barely let you finish proposing. I said, 'Can I say yes now?'"

Harry also added, "There was hugs and I had the ring in my finger. I was like, 'Can I give you the ring?' She goes, 'Oh, yes! The ring!' It was a really nice moment. It was just the two of us, and I think I managed to catch her by surprise as well."

They got married in May 2018.

The fairy tale became a reality in 2018 when Markle and Harry got married! And the wedding was, naturally, a royal affair.

It took place at Windsor Castle and the bride wore a beautiful Givenchy dress and diamond tiara. The entire world watched them marry as well as the thousands and thousands of people outside the castle's walls.

A year later, their little boy arrived.

On May 6, 2019, Markle gave birth to the couple's first child, a baby boy they named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at a private hospital in London.

Throughout Markle's pregnancy, the couple had decided to keep the details around their baby's birth kept private.

In January 2020, the couple announced their decision to split from the royal family.

In a shocking move, Meghan and Harry anounced earlier this year that they would be "stepping back as senior members" and become "financially independent" from the royal family. They also said they would be splitting their time between England and North America.

On Instagram, the couple issued a statement:

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

Although the decision did seem quite shocking, there had been reports that there was actually tension between the couple and the royal family for awhile.

Emily Blackwood is a freelance writer, editor and journalist who covers small business, pop culture, travel, health and wellness.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on October 2, 2017 and was updated with the latest information.