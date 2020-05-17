Horrific Details Of The Former Boy Scout Leader Who Abused Multiple Children And Forced Them To Change His "Dirty" Diapers

One of the victims suffered abuse for five years.

In August 2017, a former Nashville Boy Scouts leader was sentenced to 18 years in prison after multiple victims reported that he had abused them.

Darrell Fisher pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure after he was linked to five victims between the ages of 11 and 14. He abused the boys for more than two years — and some for as long as five years.

After he was arrested in January 2016, police searched his home and found chastity belts, harnesses, and electrical shocking devices.

One of the victims told police that Fisher would also wear diapers, soil them and then have the boys "change" him.

Until his arrest, Fisher had never been in trouble and lived with his parents while he was a Boy Scout Leader and lacrosse coach. He was arrested in 2016 when a teenage boy told police Fisher had sexually abused him since he was 11.

When the victim's parents kicked him out, Fisher took him in, bought him a lot of things, paid for his insurance and even took care of his family. Eventually, he even bought the victim a car.

“He paid for my food, my insurance. He was taking care of my family,” he said. "He was there whenever I needed him.”

He told police he put up with the abuse because he thought it was worth it and testified that he saw him abuse two other boys.

Darrell Fisher in jail charged with raping 12 yr old boy. Police investigating whether there are other victims. pic.twitter.com/awmQ0gvAiJ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 15, 2016

The victim came to police because he had a conversation with Fisher about the abuse and thought it was going to stop — but then learned after that conversation that children were still being abused.

That's when the victim came forward and told another Boy Scout leader.

The Assitant District Attorney said, "He definitely was very courageous in taking the stand and facing his accuser. All the respect to him in the world, and if he can do it, other people can do it, and that's why we're urging them to come forward."

At first, Fisher denied the charges and said the victim was making it up because he was mad that he had threatened to take the car away.

His attorney had said at the time, "I'm not calling him a liar, I'm telling you that the information that he gave today is not believable. Whatever his motivation is, I don't know."

Other victims who testified during his sentencing hearing also shared their own stories of betrayal and abuse by Fisher.

The judge said during sentencing that Fisher was considered to be a high risk and will likely not accept a treatment program. He will also register as a violent sexual offender.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on September 2017 and was updated with the latest information.