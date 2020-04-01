Baby Dies After Being Kissed By Someone With Herpes

"Don't let people kiss your baby and make sure they ask before they pick up your baby."

Mariana Reese Sifrit was only 18 days old when she died after contracting Meningitis HSV 1. Doctors told Mariana's mother, Nicole Sifrit, that they believed Mariana contracted the virus through a kiss. Yes, this baby died after being kissed.

Nicole released a heartfelt tribute to honor her daughter. Her statement on Facebook read:

"Our princess Mariana Reese Sifrit gained her angel wings at 8:41 am this morning in her daddy's arms and her mommy right beside her. She is now no longer suffering and is with the Lord. Thank you to everyone who has followed her journey and supported us through this. In her 18 days of life, she made a huge impact on the world and we hope with Mariana's story we save numerous newborns life. R.I.P. sweet angel."

Nicole and her husband Shane Sifrit got married six days after Mariana was born.

"The birth of our baby was great. It is one of the best feelings in the world when you can bring a child into the world," Shane told WhoTV.

However, two hours after tying the knot, they noticed something was wrong with their daughter. Nicole said, "Friday we noticed she stopped eating and wasn't waking up when we were trying to get her to respond."

Nicole and Shane rushed their baby girl to Blank Children's Hospital in their hometown of Des Moines, Iowa, and that is where they learned about Mariana's virus.

According to John Hopkins Medicine Health library, "Meningitis HSV1 is when the meninges are the layers of thin tissue that cover your brain. If these tissues become infected, it’s called meningitis. When your brain becomes inflamed or infected, the problem is called encephalitis.

If both the meninges and the brain are infected, the condition is called meningoencephalitis. Encephalitis involving herpes is a medical emergency. It needs to be promptly diagnosed and treated. This disease is often fatal when it is not treated."

In Mariana's case, doctors believe she caught the virus from someone with a cold sore virus, but not necessarily someone with an open sore. Both of Mariana's parents tested negative for the virus. Mariana was sent to NICU but things only continued to get worse for the newborn.

Shane Sifrit said, "It immediately went downhill from there. Within two hours she had quit breathing and all of her organs just started to fail."

Mariana spent the remainder of her life at the University of Iowa Hospital where she received several blood transfusions. But unfortunately, her internal bleeding became worse, she starting seizing, and her kidneys and liver began failing, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her.

After their tragic loss, the Sifrit family wants to warn others about the dangers of the virus and what they can do to prevent it.

After their baby died after being kissed, Nicole said, "Keep your babies isolated. Don't let just anyone come visit them. Make sure they are constantly washing their hands. Don't let people kiss your baby and make sure they ask before they pick up your baby."