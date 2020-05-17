Each Birth Month Has A Different Color And Meaning — Here's Yours!

Are you an intense red or a calm blue?

By Nicole Yi

We look to the stars for our zodiac signs and now we can look to our colors to explore more of ourselves. Instead of horoscopes to help advise us in relationships, work, and life, a system called "colorstrology" can help guide us on a different level.

Intuitive, astrologer, and numerologist Michele Bernhardt combined an individual's sun sign and ruling planets with numerology and astrology to assign a Pantone color to each day of the year.

In addition to 366 birthday colors, she also devised a 12-month guide with one color that best encompasses your birth month.

Before you dive ahead to find out what your color is, know that it was chosen based on what you need more than who you exactly are. "It's based on a color that should or could help you feel more balanced," Bernhardt said.

In that way, colorstrology differs from astrology, which interprets the impact of celestial bodies on our lives. And you're not necessarily stuck with your color as you are assigned a zodiac sign.

You can look to other birthday and month colors to see what you're missing and how you can apply it to yourself, kind of like a "color prescription," as Bernhardt described it. If you're lacking tranquility, add more of September's color (Baja Blue) into your life.

Each color has an energy, according to Bernhardt, which can be harnessed in various ways, like decorating your home with it, for example. "You can wear it, eat it, you can surround yourself with it, you can meditate on it," she said. "You can use very creative ways in incorporating color."

Even if you don't use colorstrology in that sense, it still encourages self-reflection, since you need to ask yourself what you need more of. It's also fun to learn which colors you're drawn to and what that says about you and those in your life who were born in those months.

Try it out for yourself and see your birth month color ahead, along with descriptions from Bernhardt's book, Colorstrology: What Your Birthday Color Says About You.

January Photo: Pantone Color: Caramel Characteristics: Logical, sure-footed, practical, down-to-earth When to incorporate it: When you need to feel stable and responsible Meaning: "This color encourages us to ground our earthly ambitions through discipline and persistence." February Photo: Pantone Color: Sheer Lilac Characteristics: Inspiring, imaginative, uplifting When to incorporate it: When you're feeling emotionally entangled — it helps you with detachment Meaning: "Sheer Lilac helps us comprehend the spirit of humankind and allows us to experience our friends and the people in our community as family." March Photo: Pantone Color: Fair Aqua Characteristics: Empathetic, intuitive, subtle When to incorporate it: When you need inspiration, intuition, or when you need your spirits lifted Meaning: "Dreamy and illusive, this color helps guide people between the conscious and subconscious worlds." April Photo: Pantone Color: Cayenne Characteristics: Fiery, energetic, passionate, courageous When to incorporate it: When you want an energy boost, pizzazz, or fearlessness Meaning: "It supports your enthusiasm and desire to win and can give you a competitive edge in sporting events." May Photo: Pantone Color: Bud Green Characteristics: Stable, prosperous, rejuvenating When to incorporate it: When you need a balance of strength and substance Meaning: "Vital and assuring, this is the color of stability and healing." June Photo: Pantone Color: Aspen Gold Characteristics: Stimulating, radiant, uplifting When to incorporate it: When you need help with communication and memory Meaning: "Energizing and activating, this is a color filled with radiance and light." July Photo: Pantone Color: Coral Blush Characteristics: Nurturing, gentle, receptive When to incorporate it: When you need emotional healing, or love and care from others, especially in times of change and trauma Meaning: "Coral Blush aligns with feminine energy and increases receptivity. It helps attract love and sweetness into your life." August Photo: Pantone Color: Sun Orange Characteristics: Radiant, confident, powerful When to incorporate it: When you're feeling self-conscious, and need more creativity and joy Meaning: "Grand and royal, this is a color that resonates with power and greatness." September Photo: Pantone Color: Baja Blue Characteristics: Discerning, wise, artistic When to incorporate it: When you need tranquility and help organizing your life Meaning: "This is a divine and alluring color that resonates with beauty, purity, and wisdom." October Photo: Pantone Color: Cerulean Characteristics: Calm, soothing, balanced When to incorporate it: When you're looking to achieve peace, calm, and a balance between giving and receiving Meaning: "Cerulean embodies the essence of peace and serenity while inspiring us to be strong and take decisive action." November Photo: Pantone Color: Claret Red Characteristics: Passionate, motivating, intense When to incorporate it: When you need help through a transition, to remove emotional blocks, or need a sexual uplift Meaning: "Intense and passionate, this color inspires depth, strength, and love." December Photo: Pantone Color: Pagoda Blue Characteristics: Enlightening, wise When to incorporate it: When traveling, exploring, or longing for mystical adventure Meaning: "Deep and meditative, this color signifies wisdom, truth, and optimism." Nicole Yi is a writer who focuses on astrology, self-care, and self-love. For more of her astrology content, visit her author profile on PopSugar.

This article was originally published at PopSugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.