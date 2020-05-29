Beware: This New Pregnancy Trend Could Risk Your Unborn Baby's Life

Think twice before trying this on your own.

By Kate Schweitzer

One of the latest pregnancy trends — at-home, do-it-yourself fetal heart-rate monitoring — might seem like an alluring proposition for millennial moms-to-be who are looking for a way to connect with their baby and take a more hands-on approach to their prenatal care. With more and more companies selling personal fetal dopplers, there's no harm in using one, right?

In practice, however, these at-home dopplers — often billed as a helpful safety measure — could cause you to legitimately put your unborn baby's life at risk.

"Midwives and doctors train for many years to interpret what they hear through a doppler," wrote Elizabeth Hutton, CEO of stillbirth charity Kicks Count, in a petition to ban the sale of over-the-counter dopplers in the United Kingdom. "It is a medical device, not an object to be used for entertainment."

What Hutton has discovered is that "while progress is being made" to reduce the number of stillbirths by raising awareness of "baby's movements in determining fetal well-being," efforts are being hampered by the increased use of home dopplers, now widely available on the consumer market.