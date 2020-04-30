Mom Gives Son RuPaul-Style Makeover And Drag Queen Nickname "Ballooni"

Fierce.

After a quiet evening of watching "RuPaul's Drag Race," one little boy told his mother something most young children say after they've witnessed something totally cool:

"I wanna do that also!"

Mikli Feria Jorge, a makeup artist, had no problem honoring her son's request. She winged his eyeliner, put on fake eyelashes and was careful not to ruin his bold lipstick. When she told him he was beautiful, he responded with "We need to buy a wig."

Once the makeup and glitter had set, Jorge introduced the world to Cat Astrfi (her son's drag name).

Sorry, but how fierce and adorable is this kid?!

Meet Ballooni Liteg! (silent e, silent g)



(My drag name, from him, is Cat Astrfi) pic.twitter.com/bPtKfl9jd0 — Mikli Feria Jorge (@hiddenmikli) July 5, 2017

Twitter

WORK IT.

Twitter

I seriously can't with all this cuteness.

Twitter

And as you can tell, he's loving it.

Twitter

After seeing the pure "YASS" that embodied her son, Jorge decided she wanted to try out a RuPaul look herself.

And then, in true drag queen fashion, they had a photo shoot.

Um, momma wanted in on the action too ok pic.twitter.com/Hm7awwn0yG — Mikli Feria Jorge (@hiddenmikli) July 5, 2017

Jorge, who is also an author, faced some backlash for her style of stylish parenting.

After her tweets went viral, some people just had to try rain on their parade.

The world is really coming to an end pic.twitter.com/iU6I6ZANec — Wild Boy Crazy (@_WildBoyCrazy) July 6, 2017

But thankfully, there were also people who saw that it was a harmless — but super fun — activity between a mom and her son.

it's a lil boy playing with his mother's makeup and having fun. cry about it. — snailey bailey (@baileyjanex) July 6, 2017

And if you look at him, he's having a blast. If it brings him joy to put on makeup, why do you even give a fuck? How does this affect you? pic.twitter.com/QhwV0LLM02 — Eve || please gray? (@Dolanslaymylife) July 6, 2017

he looks so happy and that's making me happy , this is possibly the purest thing i've ever seen oh my god — mason | headass (@clingytyler) July 6, 2017

And for the rest of the haters — they're probably just jealous.