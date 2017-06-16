Meet Lactatia, The 8-Year-Old Drag Queen Wowing Audiences Everywhere

Even RuPaul has taken notice!

When it comes to parenting, nothing comes as easy as the love you have for your child. And while I'd like to believe that that love always translates into acceptance, I know it doesn't quite work that way for every parent.

That's why I couldn't help but be in awe with the 2017 story of an 8-year-old drag queen (err, princess?) who has the full support and love of his family.

In fact, his parents considered their son's "biggest milestone" to be the moment he decided he wanted to be "a girl with a penis".

Meet Nemis Quinn Mélançon-Golden, a child drag queen who goes by the stage name of "Lactatia" when he's performing. He's wowed the world with his larger-than-life personality and mad drag queen skills.

His parents are his biggest cheerleaders and support group with his drag performances, and in today's society, that's not exactly easy to come by when your children don't fall under the well-defined umbrella of "normal."

And since the world has just barely come to accept the LGBTQ community and all that they offer, entertainment and otherwise, this kid is different than most his age. And that is OK.

Here are a few little tidbits that you need to know about the rising (drag) star, who has been featured in publications such as Gay Times UK, New Now Next, Pink News, Towleroad, and the Advocate, and whose work has even been shared by the likes of RuPaul himself via Twitter.

Lactatia is no newbie to the drag scene.

there was a little boy in drag at our show and bianca brought him on stage pic.twitter.com/YKkpvOEFM3 — sisky (@markrentcn) May 28, 2017

Lactatia has been performing drag since he was 7 years old. He first made his way onto the scene when he was captured performing side-by-side with Bianca Del Rio, who is well known for her participation on RuPaul's Drag Race.

He said that he's always been interested in "girl things."

Lactatia's hobbies included: skateboarding, contouring, and using "tuck-tape." Not only does he know what he wants in life (more than most kids at that age), but he has the age-old wisdom to get where he wants to go in life.

His sister came up with his name.

His stage name, Lactatia, was created by his 17-year-old sister. His birth name is Nemis Quinn Melancon Golden, and is almost as colorful as his stage name.

He's wise beyond his young years.

In an interview from 2017, he said, “I think that anyone can do what they want in life. It doesn't matter what anyone else thinks. If you wanna be a drag queen and your parents don’t let you, you need new parents. If you wanna be a drag queen and your friends don’t let you, you need new friends."