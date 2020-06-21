If You Have This Blood Type, You Might Have Alien DNA

This is freaky.

We are all aware of the four common blood types: O, AB, B, and A. The reason why blood types are different in the first place is because each of those blood types depends entirely on the proteins within the blood.

However, with a newly discovered blood type, RH negative, this could potentially mean that you could be a person with an alien DNA blood type.

As to why that is, studies have concluded that RH negative blood types do not possess the essential evolutionary gene from rhesus monkeys that a majority of other humans already have. With that being said, since we all essentially came from monkeys, how is that some of us do not have the rhesus monkey gene?

Since the other blood types have certain proteins within the blood, RH negative blood types do not have any of these kinds of proteins. RH negative blood types make up about 10 to 15 percent of the population, so now scientists are scratching their heads at the question: Where the heck did this blood type originate from?

With some digging around, scientists have concluded that back about 35,000 years or so, this specific blood type is believed to be linked to certain tribes and groups.

To give you a broader picture about which races have this blood type: Asian population is about 1 percent, African-American population is about 3 percent, and Europeans are the highest out of everyone else that has this specific blood type.

Other than the characteristics associated with this blood type, there isn't much scientists can do to find the truth behind these piling questions.

People who have this blood type are prone to having a higher IQ, green or blue eyes, red hair, are sensitive to the heat, are physically and emotionally more aware, and have much lower body temperatures compared to others.

The complexity of this blood type gets even more intense when it comes to speculating pregnant women who have it.

Women who possess the RH negative blood type and become pregnant can have a lot of difficulty delivering a baby that contains an RH positive blood type.

This means that the mother's body would naturally assault and try to kill the fetus.

To make sure that doesn't happen, they are given a sterilization solution.

Leaving us with only one conclusion: Aliens may or may not have visited earth during some brief periods of time and have bestowed humans the RH negative blood type in the process.

What's even more unnerving about this mystery is that those who have claimed to be abducted by aliens all possess the RH negative blood type.

There isn't much else we can do to unravel this mysterious biological mishap other than believe that extraterrestrial life has given us something to truly contemplate in the meantime.

Who knows, perhaps there is still a lot we can learn from this specific blood type.

