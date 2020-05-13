23 Perfect Comebacks To Use When Someone Calls You Fat

Because some bad behavior calls for a good sick burn.

One of the hardest things fat people experience is being fat in public.

Sure, I've got low self-esteem no matter where I am, but it's undeniably easier to have low self-esteem when I'm with people I love than it is to be a fat woman with low-self esteem walking down the street right after the high school on my block lets out.

While our society on the whole continues to be more in tune with and accepting of a wide variety of differences among people, that's not the case for everyone, and it's definitely not the case for fat women.

Battling the low self-esteem in my own head is one thing, but what am I supposed to do when a total stranger hurls insults at me? It's not uncommon for me to be minding my own business and hear someone yell, "Fat!" as they walk by.

But learning what to say when someone calls me fat or otherwise fat shames me made a world of difference.

In fact, coming up with some good comebacks is one of the most powerful things I've done to feel better about myself.

When this happened in the past, I simply pretended it wasn't happening. I'd lower my head, refuse to make eye contact, and pick up my pace — embarrassed and ashamed. After all, being insulted this way is dehumanizing. It's demoralizing.

No wonder so many fat women have such a tough time grappling with their self-esteem.

About two years ago, I stopped letting these random insults go.

I don't pick a fight, and I use common sense, but if the moment feels right, I call out the fat-shamers now.

The best comebacks make the other person stop and think, but in the moment, it can be too terrifying to think of something quippy and smart to say to some random, body shaming stranger.

That's why I'm here to help you out.

Here's a list of 23 good comebacks for fat people to say the next time a stranger who thinks it's somehow acceptable to call you fat.

1. "My body is not your business."

2. "So I'm fat. What's the problem?"

3. "I may be fat, but at least I'm not rude."

4. "Sorry, but I'm already in a relationship."

5. "Please, please. I know you're a fan, but no pictures today."

6. "I could lose weight if I wanted to. You, however, will always be rude."

7. "I'm sorry you're hurting enough that yelling at a stranger seems acceptable."

8. "I'm also smart, kind, and I've got a behind that won't quit."

9. "More to love!"

10. "Yes. And ...?"

11. "Somebody clearly didn't get hugged enough."

12. "I'm perfect just the way I am."

13. "That's inappropriate and cruel."

14. "The world is hard enough without adding your own particular brand of nonsense to it."

15. "I'm fat, but I'm also human."

16. "Why do you want to make me feel bad? Seriously. I'd like to know."

17. "No one is impressed."

18. "I didn't know dogs could speak."

19. "Your mother must be proud."

20. "I'm happy, can you say the same?"

21. "I'm not fat. I'm abundant."

22. "I'm sorry, did you have something to say to me?"

23. "A woman is so much more than the size of the pants that she wears."

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cat, Batman. For more of her work, check out her Tumblr.