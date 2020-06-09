The Time Of Year People Are Most Likely To Cheat

Uh oh...

Could it be possible that there's actually a specific time of the year when a person is most likely to engage in infidelity? Well, according to some research, the answer is yes.

When are people most likely to cheat? There's a lot of information to be gleaned from research into people’s sexual habits, their proclivities for weird kinks, and even which months of the year an unhappy couple is most likely to be divorced.

But now, thanks in part to nosy researchers, we can also figure out which weeks during the year a cheater is most likely to try their hand at having an affair.

Thanks to research that was released in 2017 by “the first extramarital dating site created by women,” Gleeden, we now know that when people cheat, it’s most likely going to be the second Monday after Christmas, interestingly enough.

So, if your spouse is looking to get a fling on the side, you might want to check if their calendars are suddenly booked during the second week of January.

In 2017, that date was found to be the ninth. For the Gleeden team, that was said to be their busiest day of the year, which is pretty disconcerting, to say the least.

According to the site, they received a “more than 320 percent increase in registration on the second Monday after the 2016 holidays.” “This trend is observed throughout the month of January,” said a spokesperson for Gleedon.

They also surveyed around 13,000 users and found out that 52 percent of them were more inclined to cheat during this time because they wanted to “regain their freedom” after the holiday season.

That certainly makes all of that warm and fuzzy “family” holiday time just a few weeks before seem pretty shallow.

Solene Paillet, Gleeden’s director of communications, said that she isn’t surprised that this time of year is most likely to bring out the cheaters. She claimed that it’s just a basic expression of the human need for excitement and departure from routine.

She said, “By registering with Gleeden or spending more time on the online platform, members are seeking a means to inject a little excitement into their everyday life. Routine may weigh down on individuals, or be rather oppressive when it follows extended periods devoted to family life. This is the result of a legitimate human need: to have fun and think of oneself.”

Around that particular time of year, with the excitement of the holidays being over, it can be difficult for people to adjust back to their same old, same old lifestyles, which may prompt them to seek an extra-marital affair at a site like Gleeden.

However, if you’re thinking of cheating on your spouse, you should really reconsider a different approach. Try introducing new "play" in the bedroom, taking a trip together, or reconnecting in another way during those January weeks.

Maybe you’ll be able to discover a fantastic way to be with your partner and switch up your routine, instead of just being a dirty cheater once January rolls around.

Merethe Najjar is a professional writer, editor, and fiction author. Visit her website, MeretheWalther.com, or follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in January 2017 and was updated with the latest information.