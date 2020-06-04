This Is What The 'Perfect' Mistress Looks Like, According To Men

When men search for the "other woman," here's who they have in mind.

Tiger Woods cheated on Elin Nordegren with a string of mistresses for several years. Back in 2011, it was revealed that Ashton Kutcher had cheated on his then-wife Demi Moore with 22-year old Sara Leal. In 2015, we found out that Ben Affleck cheated on Jennifer Garner with their nanny.

And all these instances ultimately led to divorce.

But with all the hullabaloo of these huge names in the world of celebrities cheating on their wives, we can’t help but wonder: What is it about these "other women" that seem to make them so attractive to the men who already have gorgeous wives?

Seriously, why would you even want a woman other than Jennifer Garner?!

In 2015, the dating site SeekingArrangement wanted to get to the bottom of this phenomenon to find out what makes a woman the perfect mistress.

Seeking Arrangement is the world’s largest online dating website that matches wealthy benefactors seeking "mutually beneficial relationships" with attractive members.

According to the press release, nearly two out of five men on their site are married men.

"Arrangements are ideal for these men due to the discretionary nature and ability to customize their experiences with mistresses based on individual needs," says the press release.

Using data from these 468,000 married men’s searches and messages — which include desired physical attributes, occupation, age, ethnicity and marital status — the study was able to concoct an image of the "perfect mistress."

For many men, the perfect mistress has the following characteristics:

Between the ages of 25 and 31 years old

61 percent desired blondes

47 percent prefer green eyes

33 percent like an athletic build

32 percent wanted a woman with a 32D

Caucasian women were the most popular at 32 percent, followed by Asian women at 30 percent

In terms of personality, according to data on the top keyword searches, men also look for women who are open-minded, sensual, energetic, and — get this — like yoga.

They prefer these women to be single, and a shocking 86 percent prefer them to be college graduates and students with Bachelor Degrees.

"The woman illustrated in the study is mature enough to understand the dynamic of an affair, but still young enough to have a youthful exuberance," said Brandon Wade, Founder and CEO. "Plenty of men seek a mistress as the spark outside of wedlock and for some men, the perfect catch is in the form of a yoga loving student."

So basically, unfaithful men want a mistress who's a blonde-haired or Asian Xena: Warrior Princess, old enough to cater to their adult needs, and young enough to make them feel like they're 21 again.

