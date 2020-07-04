This Ring Lets You Feel A Partner's Heartbeat Anywhere In The World

You're together no matter how many miles separate you.

While the advancement of technology has given us unprecedented ways of being able to communicate with one another from all over the world, there's still nothing out there that can compare to sitting right next to the person you love.

For people who have a partner, snuggling up next to someone you love really is one of the most relaxing and feel-good moments in a relationship.

But for others who are in long-distance relationships, being apart from the one you love is one of the hardest things a person will ever have to do in their life.

And being able to come home every night and curl up next to them on the sofa just isn't a reality.

Not being able to see your partner for weeks or months at a time can take a toll on both you and your health. And even if you're keeping in touch through texting or FaceTiming, there is absolutely nothing that can compare to their physical touch.

You may worry about them daily and wonder if they are doing okay. Are they safe and warm? Are they eating right? Is their blood pressure stable and normal?

And although not all of us may be worry-warts, that's what makes these rings so special.

Created by a company called TheTouch in 2016, HB rings allow you to feel your partner's heartbeat in real-time, regardless of wherever they are in the world.

It sounds pretty romantic and amazing, right? And especially so for couples who can't always be together.

It's definitely a comfort that would certainly put many long-distance couples' minds at ease. It's no secret that there are multiple benefits that one can get from having daily physical contact.

Everyone desires to feel and connect with the people that they love. However, if you're in a long-distance relationship, you know that isn't always an option.

Whether you're separated by miles or continents, these rings make it possible to have a physical connection with someone you love. And they're incredibly easy to use.

Both the rose gold and stainless steel rings feature a Unibody sapphire crystal surface, which means that you can't scratch them. These rings are made with the utmost care and the highest quality materials available.

All that you have to do is just sync them together using a smartphone app and then tap the ring when you have data or Wi-Fi to connect to your partner's ring.

And with a simple tap of the ring, you can feel your partner's heartbeat from anywhere in the world, in real-time. Simply beautiful.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in November 2016 and was updated with the latest information.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.