What Real Size 16 Women Look Like

Here's a hint: they're beautiful at every size.

I'm a size 16 woman.

And by that I mean, I'm a woman who wears a size 16 right now. My entire adult life (and I'm talking post-puberty, so like, from the age of 15 on) I have worn somewhere between a size 14 or a 16.

I have twenty pounds that I shed or gain, depending on many factors, But even at my lowest weight, my size have never gone below a 14. It can't. My hip bones are wide-set and so are my ribs.

My body type is a natural hourglass-shaped figure — and it's kind of crazy that I've lived this long being so damn insecure about it.

After all, the average woman in America is a size 16.

But that's easy for us to forget when most of the women we see on billboards, magazines, TV and movie screens have bodies that are anything but average.

We should support women no matter their size, be they skinny or fat! (Many men may love plus sized women, but I don't want my naturally thin sisters to feel left out.)

But the truth is undeniable: skinny women are better represented than size 16 women in the media, despite statistics making it clear that we are now the country's most common size.

If we're so common why are we made to feel so ugly?

Probably so the diet and beauty industries can sell us more products, right?

There is a change coming with the new wave of plus-size models like Ashley Graham.

All you have to is look on Instagram and you will see fabulous, fierce, full-figured women all of whom rock a size 16 like it's the sexiest thing there is.

That's because on them, it is.

Here are just a few of the size 16 models out there to inspire you, to make you feel normal, but more than that, to make you (wonderful, normal, healthy, unique you — and all of your friends, regardless of size) feel absolutely beautiful.

1. Anansa Sims

Anansa Sims is the daughter of the original Supermodel, Beverly Johnson.

Johnson was the first ever black supermodel on the cover of Vogue. Talk about good genes!

2. Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham was the first plus-sized supermodel to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue.

She has taken the country by storm as she has crossed over from plus-sized fashions only to world-wide acclaim.

3. Barbara Brickner

Barbara Brickner is the queen of the plus-sized fashion community.

Legions of fans know her from her catalogue work where she showcases her curves in lingerie.

4. Fulvia Lucerda

Fulvia Lucerda is often call the Gisele of the plus sized modeling world.

Her Instagram account is full of her adventures traveling the globe and trying out amazing new fashion.

5. Justine Legault

Justine Legault lights up in front of her camera.

Her unofficial motto, "Beauty is not in the face; beauty is a light in the heart." Justine is beautiful in each and every way.

6. Tara Lynn

While other models are content to pose and preen,

Tara Lynn's good looks motivate her daily to inspire women to love their own body at any size.

7. Irena Drezi

Czech-born model Irena Drezi moved to Ireland as a refugee when she was just 3 years old. Since breaking out in fashion, she says she's been happily overwhelmed by the positive attention she's received.

"It's surreal,” Drezi told The Sun. “Ninety percent of the comments were all positive. It actually made me cry.”

8. Paloma Elsesser

Paloma Elsesser is a rising star in the modeling world.

To date, the superstar has worked with such impressive names as Fenty Beauty, Vogue Arabia and 7 for All Mankind.

9. Candice Huffine

IMG model Candice Huffine got her start on the beauty pageant scene.

Now signed with IMG, the body-positivity advocate has her own athleisure label, Day/Won.

10. Georgia Pratt

Georgia Pratt got her start in Lane Bryant's #PlusIsEqual and #ThisBody campaigns.

In the years since, she's walked New York Fashion Week runways and appeared in Elle Magazine.

11. Georgina Burke

Georgina Burke is a stunning size 16 model from Australia.

She's also currently the brand ambassador for plus-sized powerhouse Torrid.

12. Kate Wasley

Australian model Kate Wasley got her start on Instagram, but she's no amateur.

The beauty went on to be featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue.

13. Jenn Purviance

Jenn Purviance is is crushing it in the fashion world and at life.

One look at her Instagram is all you need to see that she's a woman on a huge adventure.

14. Valerie Lefkowitz

Valerie Lefkowitz is a size 16 model who stuns in jeans and sundresses alike.

She's a powerhouse and a total beauty to boot!

15. Jennie Runk

Jennie Runk isn't just another gorgeous size 16 model, she's a cat lover and a proud Hufflepuff.

What is not to love, I ask you?;

16. Lucy Moore

Spend just a couple of minutes on size 16 model Lucy Moore's Instagram and you'll realize she's not just a stellar model, she's absolutely squad material.

