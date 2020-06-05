The Main Personality Difference Between Dog People And Cat People

Which one are you?

There has long been a rift between which pet is better: a cat or a dog. While that particular argument may never be settled, thanks to new research, we can finally start to see what the differences between a cat person and a dog person.

Are cat people really more independent? Are dog people actually more friendly? We’re pretty sure that still depends on the person, but one thing we can tell you for sure is that there is a differential between the two.

Thanks to researchers who, in 2017, analyzed the Facebook profiles of both camps, we now know what those differences are.

Loud barks and wagging tails? Outgoing? Friendly? It turns out that dog people really do have more friends — 26 more on average than cat people to be exact. But cat people, don’t lament

As it stands, cat lovers actually get invited to more social gatherings, possibly as a result of their smaller friend groups.

So while you may not have the biggest group of friends, you will have more time to spend with them — that is, if you’re not too busy curled up with a cat in your lap and a book in your hand.

And do cat people actually tend to hang out more with other cat people?

According to the findings, yes, they really do. People who adore those little pink feet and noses are more inclined to hang out and befriend people who also love little kitties, too.

The team did conclude that the findings may have something to do with the distance between cat-crossed people, but maybe they’re simply more selective than outgoing puppy people.

Dog people, it does seem, are more willing to befriend others outside of their dog-loving circle, which means that it’s kind of looking like they might actually lie in the more “gregarious” category than cat people (which is no surprise if you’ve ever met a cat).

Another side effect of that persnickety kitty love? A tendency to be single more frequently than dog owners.

According to Facebook, about 30 percent of cat owners are single, compared to around 24 percent of dog owners.

It’s a very slight margin and doesn’t lend to the idea of an old spinster woman at all.

And again, perhaps cat fans are just pickier when it comes to choosing their people.

Another interesting part of their conclusion was that cat lovers lean more toward the fantasy/sci-fi categories of entertainment, while dog people going barking mad for romance and love. Dog people love a good tear-jerker about family, while cat people enjoy watching a team of men exploring space.

Another unique find? Kitty people flock to cities, whereas dog people are found more often in rural and suburban areas.

But the researchers agreed that there’s a strong mix of both types all over, and it’s hard to determine where one pet-loving area ends and the other begins.

That might be a lot to determine just from your choice of pet, but it definitely draws some firm boundaries between the two sides.

A cat person will remain a cat person, and a dog person will still love their dog, but we can all agree that, no matter what, pets are all really great.

And if you have one with you, I’m going to want to pet it.

Merethe Najjar is a professional writer, editor, and fiction author living in Atlanta, GA with her husband and their wonderful rescue cat. She graduated with a degree in creative writing and recently had her first sci-fi romance novel Mercury in Retrograde published. You can also find her on her website, MeretheWalther.com, or follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on November 1, 2017 and was updated with the latest information.

