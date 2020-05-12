This Woman's 50-Pound Breasts Nearly Killed Her At An Amusement Park

She almost suffocated.

Rachel Brooks is your average 43 year-old-woman. She's got a loving husband, and five kids who she absolutely adores. She works as a bus driver, and really enjoys what she does.

But there's one big problem. Or should I say, two.

Rachel's boobs are a size 40 M.

Yup. 40M. You read that right. When I read that number I actually had to stop and think about it.

The mind boggles, and I say this as a sister to Rachel in the community of big boob having women.

As you can imagine, life has been far from easy for this well-endowed woman. In fact, there was a point in time where her big boobs were nearly her undoing.

At an amusement park Rachel decided to ride the roller coaster.

The safety harness was so tight over her boobs that she kept falling in and out of consciousness. Rachel was being suffocated to death by her own big boobs.

Can you even imagine?

The closest thing I've ever had happen was an embarrassing incident involving a sports bra and giving myself a black eye. 911 was never called, thankfully.

Rachel's BMI has made her too high-risk, according to doctors, to get the breast reduction surgery she craves.

She wears between a size 16 and 18 pant size, but because of her big boobs, Rachel has to wear upwards of a size 24 on top. She also has to special order her bras which cost up to $160.



The Sun

Did I mention this poor woman also had a breast cancer scare? She is cancer free now, but can still vividly remember what it was like going to see the doctor and having her breasts weighed.

Her breasts weighed about 50 pounds! Rachel was in shock.

This health scare spurred her into action to get healthy so she could have the breast reduction surgery she of her dreams.

While it hasn't happened yet, the results of her changed outlook on life are, in my opinion, more valuable than anything that could be crafted by a plastic surgeon's knife.

Rachel used to be so ashamed of her body she basically hid indoors, but now she's taken up swimming.

To go from terrified to leave your own house to bold enough to swim is 100% awesome. It helps that her husband is a self-admtited "boob man" (gee, ya think?) who is always rooting for her.

The validity of BMI as a measure of healthy has been hotly contested for years in the medical community.

In a case like Rachel's, you'd like to think that the evidence of the harm her breasts are causing her outweighs any potential danger her weight might add as a contributing factor to her surgery.