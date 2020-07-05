What Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Looks Like Now

We now have a clue as to where he's been all these years...

The classic children's show Blue's Clues turned 20 years old in 2016. We still remember those days plopped in front of the TV, searching for that signature blue paw print left behind by the infamous blue dog (who is, yes, a female, and it still blows our minds to this day!).

Just like other infamous characters of morning children's programs, Blue and her enthusiastic, green sweater-wearing owner Steve were a part of many childhoods.

So, when Steve had to leave for "college" and left us and his handy dandy notebook with his less popular, but still memorable brother Joe (seriously, Joe, pick a sweater color!), it broke our hearts.

Okay, so Joe wasn't a terrible guy or anything, but Steve was just... Steve! He was special.

His departure in 2002 left many questioning the true story of why he had really left. For some time after that, rumors about him circulated about drug addictions, and there were even reports that the actor had died.

Thankfully, none of those were true. In reality, Burns left Blue's Clues to pursue a music career.

He appeared on The Today Show in 2003, very much alive, to explain his departure from the beloved children's show.

And it turns out that he had quite an extensive music career. He has released albums, collaborated with artists like The Flaming Lips, and even started a band.

Now 46 years old and living in Brooklyn, our beloved Steve continues to act in indie films and small film projects, but he has not forgotten his Blue's Clues roots, as shown in his frequent references to it in his social media.

And the fact that his Twitter handle is @SteveBurnsAlive just makes us love him even more (because, yes, he's still alive)!

Photos: Twitter.com/SteveBurnsAlive

And judging from this Instagram photo, Burns has come a long way from his green-striped sweater days to "a handsome musician with a bald head, a beard, and pretty awesome hipster style."

However, since we're living in the era of reboots, it seems to be practically a requirement that everything beloved from our childhood gets a modern update. And this includes Blue's Clues.

The reboot of one of our favorite children's programs of all time premiered in November 2019, both simultaneously introducing the adorable Blue to a new generation, and making fans of the original series shed a tear that they were now old enough to be showing their own kids this childhood classic.

But Blue's Clues just wouldn't be complete without Blue's sidekick/owner, so a new "Steve" was enlisted for the job. Broadway actor Joshua Dela Cruz was chosen to step into his predecessor's iconic striped sweater.

However, loyal Steve fans didn't need to be too sad, as he not only made a cameo in the reboot's premiere, but he even helped choose Cruz as the new host!

Burns said, “I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up! He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt.”

Caithlin Pena is an editor for YourTango who enjoys books, movies, and writes about astrology and lifestyle topics.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in September 2016 and was updated with the latest information.