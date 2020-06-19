If You Wake Up Every Night At The Same Time, This Is What It Means

WHOA. Fascinating.

There are internal systems and clocks inherent to humans that help govern our bodily functions. Our spiritual well-being and physical health are directly connected.

Traditional Chinese medicinal methods pay close attention to the patterns of energy placement and movement to different areas of the body at different times. Within your 24-hour cycle, your body devotes different energies to different organs.

If you have been waking at the same times consistently, it could mean that the some of your energy is getting blocked or misdirected. This disrupts our natural balance and cycle. Your organs need energy to heal and operate.

Here's a list of times and the organs they are associated with. Many of these blockages should be viewed physically and emotionally. You should review what and when you've been eating, as these can be reasons for your symptoms.

1. 9 PM to 11 PM

This is an average time that most people try to fall asleep. This is the time that our endocrine system rebalances and enzymes are replenished. The endocrine system manages hormones and metabolism. If you have trouble falling asleep at this time, you could be stuck in a flight or fight mode.

You are still mentally stuck in the events of the day or already preparing for tomorrow's challenges. Repeat positive mantras and release the formations causing you tension. If you are eating poorly or too late in the day, this can cause blockages as well.

2. 11 PM to 1 AM

If you wake often at this time, it may be due to resentments you carry. This is the time in the 24-hour cycle that yin energy is turned into yang. Yang energy is highly active, and your body is supposed to be storing this energy for the next day. Reinforce self-love and appreciation, doing your best to stay calm and conserve energy.

This is physically when the gallbladder is breaking down fats. You may be getting too much unhealthy fats or oils.

3. 1 AM to 3 AM

This is a crucial time for the body's detoxification and renewal process. Your liver is breaking down toxins and releasing toxins, while making fresh blood. Waking during this time is normally indicative of anger, frustration and negative formations. If you are not addressing these spiritual toxins, then your spiritual "liver" is trying to call attention to these problems.

4. 3 AM to 5 AM

This is the time that your lungs are under repair and flooding your body with oxygen. Make sure that you are warm enough to help facilitate bodily functions. If you wake during this time then try breath exercises. Problems with the lungs are often related to grief and sadness.

5. 5 AM to 7 AM

Any toxins released and broken down earlier in the night are getting cleared out of the system. The large intestine is active during this time. Eating a poor diet or eating too late can lead to problems that will wake you at this time.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.