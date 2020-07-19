Photo Of 92-Year-Old Meeting Great-Grandchild Gives Us All The Feels

It doesn't get more precious. It just doesn't.

Bringing a new baby into the world is a joyful occasion — for the new bundle of joy's whole family, but especially so for both the parents and the grandparents. But seldom do we seem to think about the great-grandparents meeting their new relative.

It's about time that they got their moment in the spotlight, too! After all, why wouldn't you want the newest generation of your family to meet some of the oldest generations in your family? That sounds like a pretty epic (and important) meeting!

And this is exactly what new father, Scott Martin, decided to do when his daughter was born.

In 2015, Martin posted a photo on Reddit (which took no time at all to go viral) of his grandmother meeting his daughter, Penelope Rose, for the first time.

Ninety-two-year-old Millie Martin held her 2-day-old great-granddaughter lovingly, gaining hundreds of comments and shares on the picture. Seriously, how dang cute is this photo?

"She was in love from the moment they saw each other. Pip had just had a diaper change, so she woke up and was wide eyed for a bit... This was one of the best days of my life [and] I think it was up there for her, too," Martin said.

Though Penelope is the fifth great-grandchild for Millie, it's clear that her innocence, cuteness, and utter smallness make another great addition to the family. Martin also revealed that he and his wife, Jennifer, had a difficult time trying to get pregnant, so the birth was even more special to their family.

Of the magical moment when great-granddaughter and great-grandmother met for the first time, Jennifer said, “We’d been sitting talking with Millie and finally Penelope woke up. They just sat and talked and looked at each other for a few minutes. It was a really special moment. She kept her in her lap for close to an hour.”

Scott explained that he has a close relationship with his grandmother.

Jennifer added, “She’s very Christian and talks about praying for the family and holding on for the baby and she kind of looked at us and said that she’s happy now. As soon as she saw Pip she said, ‘You can start praying for the rest of the family now.’”

And, believe it or not, this isn't the first time that Penelope has swept the internet. When she was still in the womb, she became an internet sensation for "clapping" during her mom’s ultrasound. How's that for viral?

According to her proud father, “She’s had quite an eventful career so far.” We'd have to agree with that!

Congratulations to this family on their bundle of joy!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in April 2016 and was updated with the latest information.

