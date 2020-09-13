60 Grandparents Quotes For National Grandparents Day

These quotes will get you that hug of the year!

Believe it or not, but National Grandparents Day — celebrated annually on the first Sunday of September after Labor Day — was originally thought up by a child.

That's right! Little nine-year-old Russel Capper wrote to President Nixion asking for a special day to celebrate his beloved grandparents in 1969. Unfortunately, Capper got a response from President Nixon's secretary saying they couldn't do that. Cue sad face emoji.

Fast forward a few years to 1978 and activist Marian McQuade created an initiative called "Adopt a Grandparent", which eventually got President Jimmy Carter to establish National Grandparents Day as a holiday. Today, Marian McQuade is credited as the Founder of National Grandparents Day, but I find it fitting that it was a grandchild who originally asked for it.

If you couldn't tell, the holiday created especially for Grandma and Grandpa is here again, so we've gathered some of the best grandparents' quotes to help you say "I love you" in the sweetest way possible.

But National Grandparents Day looks a little different and carries a lot more weight in 2020.

It might have been months since you've last seen them, or maybe you saw them on a video call two hours ago. No matter how technology-friendly your grandparents are, there is one thing we all have in common regarding our grandparents; we want to keep them safe.

So, how do we celebrate this national holiday without risking their health during the COVID-19 pandemic?

You could take the easy road (though I'm sure they would treasure it regardless) and give them a call. Tell them all that's been going on in your life since the country shut down: What's happening in your love life, your career, your friends, what you do when you're bored. Talk to them about anything and everything.

I know for me just asking my Grams what she's making for dinner gives her the greatest pleasure discussing the different foods she puts together in her baby-blue kitchen. She could talk to me about cooking for hours!

If you don't feel that's enough to show your grandparents how truly awesome they are, send them flowers or a care package with everything you know they love in it. It could be books, pictures of you and your family within the past few months, a letter, stuffed animals, knick-knacks, anything that reminds you of them.

Whichever way you choose to celebrate this year on Sunday, September 13th (mark those calendars!), we should still take this day to remember all the good things in our life that we sometimes take for granted, like our Grandparents. Those amazing people who are always there with a warm hug, nostalgic story, or a baked snack that makes everything bad fade away. Those family members who never fail to give us a little bit of paradise in each visit.

So for National Grandparents Day here's a list of the best grandparents quotes that'll get you the biggest squeeze of 2020 (as long as you're wearing a mask, of course)!

Quotes About Grandparents

1. "What children need most are the essentials that grandparents provide in abundance. They give unconditional love, kindness, patience, humor, comfort, lessons in life. And, most importantly, cookies." — Rudolph Giuliani

2. "The reason grandparents and grandchildren get along so well is that they have a common enemy." — Sam Levenson

3. "Grandparents, like heroes, are as necessary to a child's growth as vitamins." — Joyce Allston

4. "Grandparents are there to help the child get into mischief they haven’t thought of yet." — Gene Perret

5. "Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children." — Alex Haley

6. "Grandparents make the world … a little softer, a little kinder, a little warmer."

7. "Grandparents can have a profound influence on their grandchildren. Their time is generally not as encumbered and busy as the parents', so books can be opened and read, stories can be told … Children then obtain a perspective of life which not only is rewarding but can bring them security, peace, and strength." — Ezra Taft Benson

8. "I did stand-up for my grandparents every day when I was, like, eight." — Ariana Grande

9. "Sometimes our grandmas and grandpas are like grand-angels." — Lexie Saige

10. "If you’re lucky enough to still have grandparent, visit them, cherish them and celebrate them while you can." — Regina Brett

11. "Some of the world's best educators are grandparents." — Dr. Charlie W. Shedd

12. "When grandparents enter the door, discipline flies out the window." — Ogen Nash

13. "Grandparents are a delightful blend of laughter, caring deeds, wonderful stories and love."

14. "The history of our grandparents is remembered not with rose petals but in the laughter and tears of their children and their children's children." — Charles and Ann Morse

15. "It is one of nature's ways that we often feel closer to distant generations than to the generation immediately preceding us." — Igor Stravinsky

16. "To a small child, the perfect granddad is unafraid of big dogs and fierce storms but is absolutely terrified of the word 'boo.'" — Robert Breault

17. "I loved their home. Everything smelled older, worn but safe; the food aroma had baked itself into the furniture." — Susan Strasberg

18. "Because (grandparents) are usually free to love and guide and befriend the young without having to take daily responsibility for them, they can often reach out past pride and fear of failure and close the space between generations." — Jimmy Carter

19. "The simplest toy, one which even the youngest child can operate, is called a grandparent." — Sam Levenson

20. "Grandparents are both our past and our future. In some ways they are what has gone before, and in others they are what we will become." — Fred Rogers

Sweet Messages For Grandparents

1. "Beautiful young people are accidents of nature, but beautiful old people are works of art." — Eleanor Roosevelt

2. "Grandma and Grandpa, tell me a story and snuggle me with your love. When I'm in your arms, the world seems small and we're blessed by the heavens above." — Laura Spiess

3. "The old are the precious gem in the center of the household." — Chinese Proverb

4. “Surely, two of the most satisfying experiences in life must be those of being a grandchild or a grandparent.” —Donald A. Norberg

5. "Every house needs a grandmother in it." — Louisa May Alcott

6. "Children brought up by their grandparents are generally spoiled." — Spanish Proverb

7. "Family is the most important thing in the world." — Princess Diana

8. "You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them." — Desmond Tutu

9. "No spring, nor summer hath such grace. As I have seen in one autumnal face." — John Donne

10. "Grandparents are like stars. You don't always see them, but you know they're there."

11. "Family faces are magic mirrors. Looking at people who belong to us, we see the past, present and future." — Gail Lumet Buckley

12. "Uncles and aunts, and cousins, are all very well, and fathers and mothers are not to be despised; but a grandmother, at holiday time, is worth them all." — Fanny Fern

13. "Young people need something stable to hang on to — a culture connection, a sense of their own past, a hope for their own future. Most of all, they need what grandparents can give them." — Jay Kesler

14. "Something magical happens when parents turn into grandparents. Their attitude changes from 'Money-doesn't-grow-on-trees' to spending it like it does." — Paul Linden

15. "When it seems the world can't understand, your grandmother's there to hold your hand." — Joyce K. Allen Logan

16. "It is not the years in your life but the life in your years that counts!" — Adlai Stevenson

17. "Love is the greatest gift that one generation can leave to another." — Richard Garnett

18. "If God had intended us to follow recipes, he wouldn't have given us grandmothers." — Linda Henley

19. " I know you've loved me since I was born, but I've loved you my whole life."

20. "Everyone needs a house to live in, but a supportive family is what builds a home." — Anthony Liccione

Quotes From Grandparents

1."Our grandchildren accept us for ourselves, without rebuke or effort to change us, as no one in our entire lives has ever done, not our parents, siblings, spouses, friend — and hardly ever our grown children." — Ruth Goode

2. "Grandchildren are God's way of compensating us for growing old." — Mary H. Waldrip

3. "Few things are more delightful than grandchildren fighting over your lap." — Doug Larson

4. "Being grandparents sufficiently removes us from our responsibilities so that we can be friends." — Allan Frome

5. "What a bargain grandchildren are! I give them my loose change, and they give me a million dollars' worth of pleasure." — Gene Perret

6. "Becoming a grandmother is wonderful. One moment you're just a mother. The next you are all-wise and prehistoric." — Pam Brown

7. "I'm going to be your grandpa! / I have the biggest smile. / I've been waiting to meet you for such a long, long while." — Billy Crystal

8. "It's funny what happens when you become a grandparent. You start to act all goofy and do things you never thought you'd do. It's terrific." — Mike Krzyzewski

9. "Being a grandmother is our last chance to act like a kid without being accused of being in our second childhood." — Janet Lanese

10. "If I would have known that grandchildren were going to be so much fun I would have had them first." — Bill Laurin

11. "The feeling of grandparents for their grandchildren can be expressed this way: 'Our children are dear to us; but when we have grandchildren, they seem to be more dear than our children were.'" — Henry Old Coyote

12. "My grandchild has taught me what true love means. It means watching Scooby-Doo cartoons while the basketball game is on another channel. " — Gene Perret

13. "If becoming a grandmother was only a matter of choice, I should advise every one of you straight away to become one. There is no fun for old people like it!" — Hannah Whithall Smith

14. "There are fathers who do not love their children; there is no grandfather who does not adore his grandson." — Victor Hugo

15. "God gave us loving grandchildren as a reward for all our random acts of kindness." — Janet Lanese

16. "Everyone needs to have access both to grandparents and grandchildren in order to be a full human being." — Margaret Mead

17. "As soon as I saw you, I knew an adventure was going to happen." — Winnie the Pooh

18. "A mother becomes a true grandmother the day she stops noticing the terrible things her children do because she is so enchanted with the wonderful things her grandchildren do." — Lois Wyse

19. "'You're more trouble than the children are' is the greatest compliment a grandparent can receive." — Gene Perret

20. "A child needs a grandparent, anybody's grandparent, to grow a little more securely into an unfamiliar world." — Charles and Ann Morse

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop culture, relationships, and love topics.