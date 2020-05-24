The Healthiest People In The World Poop At This Time Of Day

Everybody poops, but not everybody is regular.

Being regular isn't just about going often; it's about trying to poop at the same time every day.

I have a friend who doesn't need an alarm clock. Every morning, his bowels wake him up. He gets up, poops, and then showers. His system is as regular as clockwork.

But not all of us have our bowels on a strict timetable.

We have no choice and have to go when the need to poop hits us.

It's not always easy to go right when nature calls. You may be on a long car trip miles away from a rest stop, on a hike with a hot guy, or at work.

Some people have major anxiety about pooping at work and will hold it in until they get home.

This isn't a good idea; constantly being in a holding-pattern can lead to some rather nasty health issues like constipation, bloating and abdominal pain.

So when is the best time to do your daily do? Dr. Kenneth Koch (AKA Dr. Poo-Good) revealed that the perfect time for your poo is right after you wake up.

"For most people, the best time and their regular time is in the morning," he says.

First thing in the morning is the ideal poo time because, while we're fast asleep, our small intestines and colon are busily processing the food we ate the day before.

Hopefully, they aren't judging our poor eating habits. By the morning, the waste is ready to be eliminated.

However, a regular poo schedule only works if you're consistent.

Your bowels, like many of us, prefer to have a routine and they would appreciate it if you could aim to do your poo at the same time each day.

If you establish a regular poo-routine, your system will be ecstatic.

"You can think of 100 reasons you don't have time, but have that breakfast, recognize the urge to have a bowel movement, and then take the time. That's how you get into a regular movement," Dr. Koch says.

When your bowels are happy, you're happy. Interestingly, my friend who has such a consistent pooping schedule never has a gas problem, and is always on time for work.