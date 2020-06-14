I still think about you every single day.

Dear Other Woman,

Yes, I still can't refer to you by your name. You're still the woman who tried to steal my husband from me and my children. Yes, my husband was an idiot for "falling in love" with you but this isn't about him — it's about you.

You didn't succeed. In my eyes (and many other people's eyes), you will never succeed. You did a horrible thing to my family. You tried to destroy it.

Did you not think that a woman behind the man you were sleeping with wouldn't be devastated? Did you not even care? Probably not, and that's what makes you horrible person.

Did you not think the children of the man you were chasing wouldn't say, "Why is that lady trying to take our daddy away?" No, you didn't because you're a horrible person.

What is wrong with you? Women need to stick together in this world, not play against each other. Karma is powerful. It will (if it hasn't already) come for you. It will be bad, too. When you try to wreck a family, there's nothing but evil coming your way.

You should know we went through a lot of work after he choose me over you. I read all of your emails to him and his to you. All of the proclamations of love and how you two were "soulmates." Give me a break.

Sixteen years — that's how long I've been with my husband. You? Eight months. Why? Because you didn't really think you could sleep with a married man and win, did you? You really didn't think he was going to be yours, did you? I laugh at you.

You know what stinks, though? After he left you, you went on with your life. Sure, you were probably upset, but guess what? You didn't have the fire to deal with what we did. We had a family to put back together. You have no idea how difficult that is to do. You couldn't handle it.

I still think about you every single day. I don't hate my husband anymore; I'm proud of him. He's been the perfect role model for someone who has committed an affair. You were right about one thing: he's one heck of a man.

Through all of the nights of screaming at the top of my lungs, crying, and threats of leaving, he stood there taking it all. Sure, there were days when he couldn't handle the guilt YOU and HIM caused. There were days when he didn't think he would survive it. But guess what? He did. And guess what? We love each other despite the mess you left behind.

If you do think about my husband, I hope you know you were a bad person. Anyone who tries to take a husband and father away from his family is a bad person.

Did it happen to you? Is that why you tried to do it to someone else? That's not right. I did nothing to you, and my kids certainly didn't.

Maybe, by some chance in the universe, you're reading this right now. If you were in front of me, I would say this:

I love my husband. I'm proud of my husband. You're only a bad memory now. We have made it. We are the soul mates — you are not.

Goodbye forever,

The Scorned Wife