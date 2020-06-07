This Is What Baby Emma From 'Friends' Looks Like 11 Years Later

Whoa.

It's been 16 years since the most memorable 90s sitcom ended: Friends. Crazy! With the iconic Friends — Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, and Joey — we learned to laugh, cry, and love.

The six main cast members are very well-known, so we're all pretty much familiar with what they have been up to lately.

But there's one cast member who we have heard from a whole lot less: Ross and Rachel's blonde bundle of joy, baby Emma.

What does baby Emma look like now?

She's all grown up now! Or, should we say, they are all grown up!

Baby Emma was played by twins, Noelle and Cali Sheldon. In a 2015 interview, the twins revealed that, despite their claim to fame as David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston's fictional baby, they have led pretty ordinary lives.

"I grew up knowing that I was on Friends, but I didn't realize the extent of it until I was probably ten," said Noelle.

At the time, they had revealed that they were just normal students who were in seventh grade at a public high school, and were still acting on the side in small roles, but they do it more as a hobby than an actual career.

Cali had said, "I want to keep being an actress because I think it's really fun to be a different person for a little bit. But it's more of a hobby than a career path."

"Our friends think it's really cool because they think we're famous. I particularly don't think we're famous or anything because we were babies, so people aren't going to say, 'Oh you're baby Emma from Friends,'" added Noelle. "But they think it's really cool because they think we're famous."

The twins, however, revealed at the time that they had never seen the show that connected them to such an iconic character, as their parents deemed them still too young to watch it. That is, until they hit thirteen.

Noelle said, "My mom said that we can watch them when we're 13. So probably a few days after I turn 13, I'm just going to go on Netflix. Twenty-four-hour Friends marathon."

The twins also opened up about how they got the job. They said that their mom had read a parenting blog about how twins are often sought out for acting jobs, since there are time restraints on young actors.

The Sheldon twins admitted to being too young to really remember their time on the hit sitcom, but that their parents told them everyone on set was very nice.

The twins are now 17 years old and have kept up their acting "hobby" over the years, with their most recent appearance being in the 2019 horror film Us. They also like to share throwback photos on their social media from their days as Baby Emma.

