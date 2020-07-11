The Super-Weird Thing Your Handwriting Says About Your Personality

How do you dot your i's and cross your t's?

How are your penmanship skills? Although handwriting may almost seem like a lost art in the modern times of technology where typing is really the new way to get the written word out there, you may want to start placing a greater importance on your handwriting ability.

Growing up, you may have either hated or loved learning how to handwrite.

While some of us were the type who loved taking the time to cross our t's and dot our i's, maybe even sometimes with a heart if we were feeling particularly creative that day, the rest of us couldn't wait to throw our pens into the deepest depths of our backpacks and high tail it out of there.

However, you may want to start paying closer attention to your handwriting. The way that you write can you tell you quite a lot about yourself. It can even help decipher what type of personality that you have.

Graphologist Kathi McKnight says that handwriting actually communicates way more about who we are than we had previously thought. The way that we write the letters "l," "t," "i," and "y," especially, can say a lot about our individual personality type.

McKnight is a certified master handwriting analyst (who knew that was even a thing?), so she knows what she's talking about when it comes to writing by hand.

In 2015, Business Insider produced a video that tells you exactly what your personality is based on how you write the following letters.

A "looped L" says that you're a hopeful dreamer, whereas a "retraced L" reveals that your hopes and dreams may have been squashed.

A "looped T" says that you're sensitive to criticism and paranoid, but a "retraced T" means that you're a good worker with discipline and self-control.

A "slender Y" means that you select your friends very carefully, whereas a "broad Y" means that you have a lot of friends, suggesting a friendly personality. Meanwhile, a "long Y" reveals that you love traveling, and a "short Y" reveals that you would prefer to stay home.

An empty "dotted i" reveals a playful and artistic nature, whereas a filled in "dotted i" reveals a great attention to detail and a dislike for clutter.

A "T" crossed towards the top says that you have high goals and high self-esteem. But a "T" crossed towards the bottom says that you prefer to aim low and have a lot of insecurities.

Are you looking at your handwriting a little differently now?

Check out the video that explains everything you need to know about your handwriting.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in July 2015 and was updated with the latest information.