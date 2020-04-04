The Scientific Reason Why You Hate The Sound Of Your Own Voice

Seriously? That's what we sound like?!

If you can't watch a video of yourself speaking without mentally cringing, you're not alone.

You've probably noticed that the way you sound on film is vastly different from what you've grown accustomed to hearing.

No matter how many times you replay that video, the single thought running through your mind is whether or not your voice really sounds like that and if so, yikes.

But fear not.

There's a scientific reason behind why your perception of your voice differs from what everyone else hears.

RELATED: Art Of Seduction: His 'Sexy Voice' Doesn't Work — But Yours Does

Pamela Kirkland tells The Washington Post that "It's all about how sound travels to your ears. When you hear your own voice on a recording, you're only hearing sound through air conduction. That's when sound strikes the ear drum, which starts vibrating. Those vibrations travel to the inner ear and continue up to the brain."

Kirkland also goes on to say that "the acoustics in your skull lower the frequency of those vibrations along the way, essentially adding in base tones."

It's interesting to note that your body adds other vibrations and sounds to your voice, making it seem lower than it actually is.

RELATED: Voice Most Sexy During Ovulation

Cassandra Rose is a love and entertainment writer.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on June 23, 2015 and was updated with the latest information.