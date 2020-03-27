The Super-Weird Thing Wearing Skinny Jeans Reveals About You

Who knew?

Skinny jeans have really blown up over the last few years to the point where even rappers are starting to wear them. But what, other than the size of their legs, do these types of jeans say about their owners?

Quite a lot, actually.

Qualtrics conducted a survey and found that a very specific kind of person is drawn to the tighter pairs of denim: happy people!

The results showed nine percent of those who wear skinny jeans are more likely to say they have higher levels of happiness than people who like looser-fitting jeans.

They're also pretty confident, since they're 12 percent more likely to say they're extremely or very confident.

Perhaps being able to show off their hard work in the gym with tight-fitting jeans has something to do with it.

The survey also found that people who take the aisle seats on planes are more likely to be fans of skinny jeans than people who like the window seat.

What could this mean?

Either they're scared of flying and don't want to look out at all.

Or, maybe they are forward thinking and want the aisle seats so they can get up without disturbing anyone.

But that doesn't mean people who like tight-fitting jeans are the most considerate.

The same survey found that people who recycle are seven percent less likely to wear skinny jeans.

Perhaps this is a sign that hipsters aren't as environmentally-conscious like we thought.

You just have to love random facts.