The Bizarre, Money-Related Reason People Cheat

Who woulda thunk?

For some, making less money than their spouse leads to awkwardness and ill feelings. It makes sense. Not being able to stand on your own two feet financially can be a hard blow to take.

But according to a recent study by the University of Connecticut, people who depend on their partners financially are more likely to commit adultery.

Researchers surveyed 2,527 people over a period of 10 years in an effort to gauge their relationship dynamics.

The study revealed that male and female participants who reported making less than their partners felt driven to cheat.

Lead researcher Christin L. Munsch comments that "for both men and women, economic dependency is associated with a higher likelihood of engaging in infidelity; but the influence of dependency on men’s infidelity is greater than the influence of dependency on women’s infidelity."

What's interesting is that while women who make more then their spouses are more likely to be faithful, men cheat if they're the main breadwinners.

However, the study doesn't specify whether the participants had any other circumstances or relationship issues that led them to cheat.

Whatever the case, we find this absolutely absurd.

What happened to "in sickness and in health, for richer and for poorer", people?

Cassandra Rose is a love and entertainment writer.