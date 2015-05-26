This Is What Princess Charlotte Will Look Like All Grown Up

Ah, the beauty of face-meshing technology.

Princess Charlotte may have just been born, but that's not stopping people from finding out what she'll look like all grown up. Computer experts decided to put all their efforts into predicting what the little one will look like at 18 years old.

The experts used pictures of William, Kate, Charles, Diana, Michael and Carole Middleton when they were 18. They then predicted what Charlotte will look like by the time of her big birthday.



Photo: Twitter

"What I think beyond doubt is that, given the way her female relatives and recent ancestors looked at her age, Charlotte has a genetic propensity to become a truly beautiful young woman," one of the creators, Jovey Mae Hayes says.

You know, just in case you were worried she wouldn't be.

The team also predicts that she will be athletic and have a very good posture. But, of course, none of this is truly for certain.

"It's impossible to exactly predict what Charlotte will be like when she reaches the age of maturity, but it seems to me to be highly probable that, like most of her female forebears, she will be a tall and athletic teenager with incredibly good posture ... like her mother and both her grandmothers," Hayes continues.

We will have to wait and see if they're right.

