This Country Is The Happiest Place On Earth (Sorry, Disney!)

And it's not the United States ...

Haven't been feeling very happy lately? Maybe it's time for a move!

We're not talking about relocating to another city or state. Try a whole new country. Why? Well, because the World Happiness Report found some countries have happier citizens than others and — the United States isn't one of the highest ranked.

The annual study looked at factors including how much people earn, how long they live and perceived freedoms to come up its rankings. It also took into account more intangibles, such as feeling safe, being sad, laughing, stress and getting enough rest.

Turns out ... drum roll ... Switzerland is the happiest place on Earth. Hmm. Take that Disneyland!

It's followed by Iceland, Denmark and Norway. Rounding out the top 10: Canada, Finland, Netherlands, Sweden, New Zealand and Australia.

So, where does the good ol' red, white, and blue fall on the list? We're down at 15. YIKES!

However, don't begin the pity party quite yet — we aren't the worst off. Researchers found that the least happy countries were the sub-Saharan African nations of Togo, Burundi, Benin, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea and Chad, along with Syria and Afghanistan.

Since moving is probably not a feasible option, what are we supposed to do with this information? Start forming policy around it!

"In conclusion, much of public policy cannot be evaluated in terms of willingness to pay. In such areas we believe that governments should develop new methods of analysis where happiness is taken as the measure of benefit," says the researchers of the report.

Hopefully we'll see good things come from these annual reports, but for the time being how about a nice ski vacation in Scandinavia?