The 12 Most Motivating Words In The English Language Are...

Memorize these and say them out loud every single day.

If weight gain, a lack of desire to workout, and the avoidance of healthy eating plague your every days, you don’t need another diet plan, another fitness regime, or another green smoothie recipe. You need a vocabulary makeover. You need to look at your root beliefs, remove the ideas that are no longer serving you, and replace them with words and ideas that inspire, motivate, and change your behavior.

One of the best ways to do just that is create a vision board. Grab a magazine and cut out any word or image that inspires you. Then paste it all on a canvas and hang it somewhere you’ll see it daily.

Within 12 months of creating my first vision board, I’d reached every goal included on that canvas and I began to embody the very words I saw everyday. It worked hard, but it wasn’t hard. Those words and images reminded me everyday of my deepest priorities, brought them to the front of my brain, and drove me into essential action.

Another simple way to do this is create a morning mantra. Write down a vital goal and recite it daily.

Or even better: read through this list of 12 of the most motivating words in the English language and try to use every single one of them at least once daily.

Adding them to your vocabulary will help you motivate yourself. Saying them aloud will help you embrace the meaning of each word, allow it to push you into action, and will even inspire those around you.q

1. Discover



2. Create

3. Energy

4. Triumph

5. Spirit

6. Victory

7. Happy





9. Unforgettable



10. Conquer

11. Fearless



12. Grit

13. Bold

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Yuri Elkaim is a Registered Holistic Nutritionist and author of the NYTimes Best-selling book "The All-Day Energy Diet."

This article was originally published at Yurielkaim. Reprinted with permission from the author.