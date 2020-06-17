How To Love An Italian Woman, In 5 Steps

You're in for a crazy ride.

When you think of Italy or Italian culture, what comes to mind first? Food, obviously. But what about the people?

Even if you don't know much about some of the most common personality traits shared among Italians, we can all agree that Italian women are one of a kind.

Men, you've probably experienced dating all different kinds of women, but you've never met anyone like an Italian girl.

RELATED: Why Being Hard To Love Can Lead To The Best Relationships

If an Italian woman catches your attention and you want to date her, arm yourself with these 5 tips and pieces of dating advice, based on some of their most common personality traits.

Here's what you need to know about dating an Italian woman.

1. We are passionate — sometimes too much for our own good.

Italians are always good-natured, hospitable, and give the shirt off their backs to help a friend or family member. But take advantage of our kindness even once and you enter into a danger zone.

We look innocent enough, but stay on your toes and don't upset us. I would compare the wrath of an Italian to something out of a horror movie, or a tornado that keeps gaining momentum but never stops.

On the flip-side, it's this same hot-bloodedness that makes us such passionate creatures. We have huge hearts but we also aren't afraid to fight.

What's sexier than a woman who is full to bursting with passion and won’t take s**t from anyone?

2. Food is the essence of life.

Whether it's grandma's homemade pasta or mom's meatball soup, we can't get enough of it. And pizza? That's just the tip of the iceberg.

While we can appreciate all types of cuisine, there's just nothing like a nice bowl of pasta to hit the spot.

In Italy, all they do is eat! They take cuisine very seriously, and rightly so. Lunch is at least three courses and wine is in never-ending supply. You eat until you're full... and then you eat some more. Your plate is refilled 3 or 4 times and grandma will still tell you that you don't eat enough.

And if you stop eating, you don't just offend the family, but the entire line of ancestors.

The most important part of these long meals is that Italians surround themselves with family; food itself is a bonding experience (and also a delicious one). So, even if you don't woo your lady with a 7-course meal, the fastest way to her heart is through her stomach.

3. Family always comes first.

This is self-explanatory. Family is the single most important thing to us.

I myself have 12 cousins, but that doesn't even begin to cover the dozens of second (and third) cousins I have, not to mention the limitless amount of uncles and aunts. We love our family so much that taking a bullet for them isn't too far-fetched an idea.

It's easy to stay on our good side, but once you make a bad move or say something bad about our family, put your head between your legs and kiss your butt goodbye. Be sure to keep my family's name out of your mouth and we won't have any problems, got it?

Italian families are usually very accepting of outsiders, so don't be surprised if you come over to meet the family and are greeted with dozens of smooches and firm handshakes.

4. We have curves for days.

All women have different bodies, no matter what ethnicity they are, but Italian women have some of the most voluptuous. There's just something so sexy about our brown eyes, dark hair, and curvy figures.

Our hips don't lie, that's for sure. We've got those curves that keep going. Our eyes, lips, or accent — whatever it is!

Plus, our bodies mean there's more to love. More cushion for the pushin' as they say.

Looks aren't everything, of course, so it's essential to know that Italian women are also extremely confident. We walk with an air about us that's both spicy and mysterious. And we know it, too. We're beautiful inside and out.

5. Our parties will never disappoint.

There are a lot of us and we know how to have a good time. Parties aren’t just for family; your family invites their friends and those friends invite their friends. Anyone is welcome as long as you come hungry and stay hungry.

An Italian party consists of 3 things: good food, good wine, and good family. The energy is always high and your troubles melt away as soon as you smell what's cooking and how much home-brewed wine is flowing.

Why do you think we're always so happy when we are around alcohol and yummy dishes? A full stomach means a good time and that is no joke. You want a woman who knows how to have fun, right?

The best advice is to know what you're getting into before you date us.

We're full of spunk, we are fun, and we are passionate. Stay alert. All danger aside, you're in for the ride of your life.

The question is, can you handle us?

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who focuses on trending news and entertainment pieces.