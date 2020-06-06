The Epic Skydiving Proposal Video You Have To See

This dude has a major "oops" moment.

By Simon McCormack

Proposing to the love of your life is a major milestone. While many go for the traditional "go out to dinner and get down on one knee" route, others find ways to make their proposals a little more out-there.

And some are just really out there. Take Brandon Strohbehn, for example.

In 2014, the then-32-year-old firefighter from Orange County popped the question to his girlfriend, Nicole Nepomuceno, at 12,500 feet.

How did he get the ring 12,500 feet in the air, you ask? Because the couple had been taking part in their favorite activity at the time: skydiving.

It took several months and some much-needed help from loved ones for Strohbehn to make this epic proposal become a reality.

He had sneakily told his girlfriend that they were going for her birthday, but little did she know that once the pair jumped from the plane, Strohbehn would pull out a diamond sparkler.

But what happened next was probably not what Nepomuceno would have ever expected in her wildest dreams. And the world probably wasn't expecting Strohbehn to drop the ring, either! But, lo and behold, that's what he did.

Did Strohbehn, during his months of planning, really not even consider that this kind of thing may happen? If one chooses to propose in midair, it's only natural to assume that the bauble may fall to the Earth below, never to be seen again.

As it turns out, yes he did. In fact, Strohbehn actually dropped it on purpose!

Turns out, the guy is a total prankster. He deliberately dropped the ring from midair.

And when the duo eventually landed on the ground in San Diego, Strohbehn obtained the real ring from his brother.

The other ring had turned out to be a fake from Amazon. Oh, the things one can buy on good ol' Amazon!

At the time of the momentous proposal, the couple had been together for a year and a half, and had already completed a whopping total of 224 skydives between them. Crazy! That’s why Strohbehn went with that as the backdrop for the proposal.

However, what’s less clear is why Strohbehn thought it was a good idea to pretend to lose an expensive ring. Luckily, however, his girlfriend had figured out that it was a prank.

At the time, Strohbehn said, “I have done 229 jumps and 224 of them were done together with her [Nepomuceno]. It’s the main thing we do together.”

Of the proposal, Nepomuceno stated, “I was like: ‘What the heck?’ At first, it scared me. But then I saw that he didn't react at all, so I knew it was a prank.”

Oh, and Strohbehn did get down on one knee once they were on the ground, asking Nepomuceno, “Nicole, I want to spend my life with you. Will you marry me?”

She said yes. “The proposal was amazing. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Nepomuceno said.

